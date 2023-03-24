Petroperú agrees to cease the measure of force in CCNN Fernando Rosas
This Petroperu release was published using machine translation.
After a day of work meetings with the authorities and the inhabitants of the Fernando Rosas native community, Petroperú and various sectors of the Executive signed agreements to attend to the fulfillment of the requests and commitments identified with the population; among them the commitment of the Ministry of Energy and Mines to authorize the environmental management instrument for environmental remediation until April 28 of this year.
Since the occupation of the Morona Station occurred, Petroperú has deployed all its efforts to reestablish and resume dialogue and communication channels with the authorities and residents of the aforementioned community, located in the district of Morona, province of Datem del Marañón, Loreto region; efforts that were also accompanied by the support and joint initiative of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM) and the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM).
Within this framework, two meetings were held, on March 22 in San Lorenzo and on March 24 in the same Fernando Rosas native community; with the presence, additionally, of a delegation of representatives of the State sectors involved, headed by the PCM, in order to review the progress of the commitments established in the Dialogue Table, which lead to the attention of the demands of the community .
Given these advances, the release of the detained persons was achieved and a new path has been opened to restart operations in the Morona Station soon, as well as the implementation of actions to improve the quality of life of the community and advance in environmental remediation tasks in the area.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Petroperú agrees to cease the measure of force in CCNN Fernando Rosas
Petroperú agrees to cease the measure of force in CCNN Fernando Rosas
Exploratory potential of northwestern Peru amounts to 344 million barrels of oil and 4.8TCF of gas
PERUPETRO will tender lots V and VII whose license contracts are about to expire in October of this year.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Madre de Dios Basin
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: New Ilo terminal
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Terminal for the reception, storage and dispatch of LPG and liquid hydrocarbons - Villa El Salvador
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Block IV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Block 57
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Punta Lagunas Natural Gas Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Block 107
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Block 88
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Bretaña Field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Ilo storage plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: CUMBRA
-
CUMBRA, formerly known as GyM S.A., is a Peruvian company engaged in construction services. The company has been active in different sectors such as infrastructure, energy, buil...
- Company: Tigerengineering Colombia S.A.S Sucursal del Perú (SUMMUM) (Summum Projects Perú)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Contugas S.A.C. (Contugas)
-
Peruvian company Contugas S.A.C. is a subsidiary of Colombian energy firm Grupo Energía de Bogotá (GEB), and distributes and sells natural gas to residential, commercial and ind...
- Company: Alfa Laval S. A. Sucursal Perú (Alfa Laval Perú)
-
Lima-based Alfa Laval S.A. (Peru) is the Peruvian branch of Swedish multinational company Alfa Laval Corporate AB and it started operating in the country in 1962. The company fo...
- Company: Quimtia S.A. (Quimtia)
-
Quimtia is a Peruvian company engaged in the distribution, production and sale of chemical products, industrial supplies and industrial solutions for the food and pharmaceutical...
- Company: Honeywell Perú, S.A. (Honeywell Perú)
-
Honeywell Perú S.A., a local subsidiary of US-based Honeywell International Inc., started operations in the country in 1998. The firm has an office in Lima which opened in 2008 ...
- Company: C&M Servicentros S.A.C. (C&M Servicentros)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: SGS Perú S.A.C. (SGS del Perú)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: CNPC Perú S.A. (CNPC Perú)
-
CNPC Perú, previously Petrobras Energia Peru, is a local subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). It started operating blocks VII and VI in 1993 where it engag...
- Company: Exterran Perú, S.R.L. (Exterran Perú)
-
Exterran Peru is the local subsidiary of Exterran Corporation, an international full-service provider of turnkey infrastructure solutions for the midstream hydrocarbon sector. E...