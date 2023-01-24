Petroperú evacuates workers from Station 5 of the ONP due to threat of taking over facilities
This Petroperu release was published using machine translation.
Due to threats to take over the facilities at Station 5 of the North Peruvian Pipeline (ONP) starting at 00:00 this Monday, January 23, by leaders and residents of the communities in the Manseriche district, Petroperú began the evacuation of own personnel and contractors, in safeguarding their integrity.
The decision regarding the seizure of the facilities would have been adopted during the weekend in response to claims regarding the attention to the projects of the Gap Closure Plan for the population of the so-called oil circuit. Faced with this situation and having as a precedent illegal occupations of this infrastructure, Petroperú carried out the evacuation of the personnel in order to safeguard their integrity. Meanwhile, the protection of the facilities will be in charge of members of the National Police. These actions have been notified to the corresponding authorities.
We must warn that the seizure of the ONP facilities places the population at high risk, since in the industrial zone of Station 5 there are oil storage tanks that, if handled near sources of heat or fire , could cause accidents of unfortunate proportions.
Petroperú calls on the leaders and the population to desist from any act that puts their own lives at risk, the lives of citizens and that may affect the environment; It also urges them to maintain their willingness to dialogue with the corresponding authorities.
