Peru
Press Release

Petroperú evacuates workers from Station 5 of the ONP due to threat of taking over facilities

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Oil Pipelines Social conflicts

This Petroperu release was published using machine translation.

Due to threats to take over the facilities at Station 5 of the North Peruvian Pipeline (ONP) starting at 00:00 this Monday, January 23, by leaders and residents of the communities in the Manseriche district, Petroperú began the evacuation of own personnel and contractors, in safeguarding their integrity.

The decision regarding the seizure of the facilities would have been adopted during the weekend in response to claims regarding the attention to the projects of the Gap Closure Plan for the population of the so-called oil circuit. Faced with this situation and having as a precedent illegal occupations of this infrastructure, Petroperú carried out the evacuation of the personnel in order to safeguard their integrity. Meanwhile, the protection of the facilities will be in charge of members of the National Police. These actions have been notified to the corresponding authorities.

We must warn that the seizure of the ONP facilities places the population at high risk, since in the industrial zone of Station 5 there are oil storage tanks that, if handled near sources of heat or fire , could cause accidents of unfortunate proportions.

Petroperú calls on the leaders and the population to desist from any act that puts their own lives at risk, the lives of citizens and that may affect the environment; It also urges them to maintain their willingness to dialogue with the corresponding authorities.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Peru)

Peru is capable of installing the first petrochemical plant on the southern Pacific coast

Peru is capable of installing the first petrochemical plant on the southern Pacific coast

• It would allow supplying the local market and exporting fertilizers to the countries of the region. • There is a legal framework and natural gas ...

SNMPE: It is urgent to reverse the crisis in the hydrocarbon sector to value Peru&#39;s oil and gas potential

SNMPE: It is urgent to reverse the crisis in the hydrocarbon sector to value Peru's oil and gas potential

Capital contribution to Petroperú should not mean "carte blanche" for its administration

The strengthening of Petroperú as a strategic actor in the hydrocarbon sector is promoted

The strengthening of Petroperú as a strategic actor in the hydrocarbon sector is promoted

Peru's updated US$37bn infra plan focuses on health, education

Peru's updated US$37bn infra plan focuses on health, education

Norperuano pipeline suffers new attacks in Amazonas and Loreto

Norperuano pipeline suffers new attacks in Amazonas and Loreto

Peru energy procurement: Upstream service award, refinery works, hydro revamp

Peru energy procurement: Upstream service award, refinery works, hydro revamp

Repsol Peru signs final compensation agreements with more than 3,200 families

Repsol Peru signs final compensation agreements with more than 3,200 families

Legislative nudge for petchem development in Peru

Legislative nudge for petchem development in Peru

Green hydrogen receives legislative backing in Peru

Green hydrogen receives legislative backing in Peru

Pluspetrol pitches petchem development to drive Peru gas expansion

Pluspetrol pitches petchem development to drive Peru gas expansion

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Block 116
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 years ago
  • Project: Block 145
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 years ago
  • Project: Block 188
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 years ago
  • Project: Block 67
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 years ago
  • Project: Block 200
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 years ago
  • Project: Block 133
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 years ago
  • Project: Block Z-46
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 years ago
  • Project: Block Z-36
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 years ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Facilidad Portuaria S.A.C.  (Faposac)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Valero Perú S.A.C.  (Valero Perú)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Perupetro S.A.  (Perupetro)
  • Perupetro S.A. is responsible for promoting, negotiating, signing and supervising contracts for the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons in Peru. The company was created...
  • Company: FLSmidth Perú
  • FLSmidth S.A.C. (FLSmidth Peru) is a subsidiary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S, the Danish supplier of equipment and services for the global cement and minerals industry. Headquartered i...
  • Company: Transportes Acoinsa S.A.C.  (ACOINSA)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

ICT regulatory watch: Ecuador, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Honduras, Brazil

ICT regulatory watch: Ecuador, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Honduras, Brazil

Petroperú evacuates workers from Station 5 of the ONP due to threat of taking over facilities

Petroperú evacuates workers from Station 5 of the ONP due to threat of taking...

Governor Pierluisi reports on progress in energy transformation at a virtual seminar with the federal government

Governor Pierluisi reports on progress in energy transformation at a virtual ...

In 2022, 25 generation projects and 43 transmission projects were declared in commercial operation

In 2022, 25 generation projects and 43 transmission projects were declared in...

The multiple challenges facing Brazil's telecoms watchdog

The multiple challenges facing Brazil's telecoms watchdog