This Petroperu release was published using machine translation.

Today, March 29, Perupetro presented Petroperú as the operator of Block 192, located in the provinces of Datem del Marañón and Loreto, before local authorities in Nauta and San Lorenzo.

At the premises of the Provincial Municipality of Nauta, the ceremony was presided over by Mr. Marcelo Alta, Perupetro Contracts Supervision Manager and was attended by Mr. Daniel Saboya Mayanchi, Provincial Mayor of Loreto-Nauta and his councilors, the district mayors of Trompeteros, Raúl Lozano Ordóñez, and Andoas, Manolo Kunchin, and the councilor of the District Municipality l Tigre, Libania Hualinga Sandy; while for Petroperú there was the Manager of the Exploration and Production Department, Rodolfo Escobar, and the Manager of the Community Relations Department, Cecilia Quiroz.

Escobar detailed the current status of the Block and its potential, he highlighted that since the end of February the Company has been responsible for the Block and is already working on logistical tasks, road maintenance, infrastructure review, etc. Production is expected to start next year and will be gradual. For her part, Cecilia Quiroz, pointed out that the relationship with the communities is a priority in Petroperú, highlighting that it has been working with 9 companies in the area.

For their part, the mayors present expressed the need to work in coordination on the necessary issues for the populations in the communities and recommended work with an intercultural approach for social relations.

Simultaneously, in San Lorenzo, the provincial capital of Datem del Marañón, the event was chaired by Arturo Arrieta Díaz, Social Management Manager of Perupetro, Patricia Carreras, official of Perupetro and was attended by Wellinton Marcos Silvano Alván, provincial mayor of Datem of the Cashew; while the Head of Social Management of the Oil Pipeline Department Management, Allan Dantas, and Andrés Preciado Elorriaga, an official of the Exploration and Production Management, were representing Petroperú.

Mayor Silvano congratulated Perupetro and Petroperú for having convened the meeting to learn about the plan and the activities to be carried out in Block 192 and also asked to work in coordination with local governments to together advance their province of Datem del Marañón. A similar event will soon be held before the native communities in the zone of influence of Block 192.