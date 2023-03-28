Petroperú is presented as the new operator of Block 192 before the regional authorities of Loreto
This Petroperu release was published using machine translation.
Today, March 28, Perupetro presented Petroperú as the operator of Block 192, located in the provinces of Datem del Marañón and Loreto, before representatives of the Regional Government of Loreto (GOREL).
The ceremony, held in Iquitos, was presided over by Mr. Carlos Pantigoso, General Manager of Perupetro and was attended by Dr. Erwin Floret, Manager of Original Peoples of GOREL, representing Regional Governor René Chávez; while, integrating the table of honor for Petroperú, was the Manager of the Exploration and Production Department, Eng. Rodolfo Escobar.
Escobar highlighted that the contract has been signed for a period of 30 years and reported that, as a consequence of the stoppage of the Lot since February 2020, activities are being developed for the habilitation of the communication routes and the maintenance of the infrastructure; actions that are expected to be completed by the end of the first year.
It should be remembered that Petroperú will participate with a strategic partner, which will be in charge of the necessary investments to put the Block back into operation.
For her part, Dr. Cecilia Quiroz, Manager of the Community Relations Department of Petroperú, pointed out that, based on what was agreed in the prior consultation, a social fund has been incorporated, consisting of 1.5% of the valuation of controlled hydrocarbons , which will be administered through a private trust whose funds will be used solely for the execution of development projects prioritized by its board of directors.
On the other hand, the Company's Environmental Chief, Alfredo Pinillos, shared Petroperú's policy on environmental matters, as well as the main commitments and obligations of the company in this matter. It is expected that when the operation of Block 192 begins, this can be reflected in a greater production for the country and development for the Loreto region.
Within the framework of the presentation process of Petroperú as the new operator of Block 192, a similar event will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, March 29, in the city of Nauta before representatives of the municipalities of Loreto, Trompeteros, Tigre, and another in the town of San Lorenzo, for the municipalities of Datem del Marañón and Andoas.
