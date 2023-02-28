Brazil
Press Release

PetroReconcavo completes acquisition of Maha Energy Brasil

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Natural Gas Onshore Crude oil Mergers & Acquisitions Upstream

This is an automated translation of the original press release published in Portuguese.

By Petroreconcavo

February 28, 2022

PetroReconcavo, an independent producer of oil and gas in onshore basins, with 23 years of experience in the sector, today concluded the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Maha Energy Brasil, an exploration and production company based in Rio de Janeiro and operating onshore in Bahia and Sergipe.

The new acquisition comprises important assets, such as the Tiê concession (100%) and the exploration blocks, both located in the Recôncavo Basin in Bahia state, in addition to a 75% stake in the Tartaruga concession, in partnership with Petrobras, in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin (Sergipe).

According to the company's CEO, Marcelo Magalhães, the Tiê field and the exploratory blocks are located in areas adjacent to PetroReconcavo's operations, at the Remanso and Miranga hubs, which guarantees knowledge of the region. “The geographical position of the acquired assets will enable future integration with the Company's operations, aiming to capture operational synergies and optimize resources, with production potential added to our execution capacity. The new acquisition reinforces our expansion and consolidation plan in the Brazilian onshore,” explained the CEO.

The average production of Maha Energy's participation in the Tiê and Tartaruga fields in January this year was 2,018 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 48,000 m³/day of natural gas.

With the closing, the Company will operate, as of this date, 60 oil and natural gas fields and will hold rights over the concession contracts for 6 exploratory blocks, in addition to participating in a concession operated by third parties.

According to data reported to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) for January 2023, the average daily production of the 61 concessions was 25,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

