PetroTal Announces Initial Production for Well 12H and Other Corporate Updates
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Environmental conflict Shale Oil Social conflicts Subsea WTI Upstream Company Type of hydrocarbons Coalbed methane Deepwater NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Brent Shale gas Geological mapping / Surveys Onshore Oil sands Natural Gas Tight gas Heavy oil Mexican Mix Crude oil Location Shallow waters Upstream Offshore Drilling rigs
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.