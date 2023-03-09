PetroTal release

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – March 9, 2023) – PetroTal Corp. (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) (“PetroTal” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce various corporate updates, alongside news that it has been recognized by the TSXV as a top 50 performing issuer, ranking 4th in the energy industry sector. All amounts are quoted in US dollars.

Oil Production Update

After re-establishing barging fleet schedules, PetroTal has been producing an average of 20,000 barrels of oil per day (“bopd”) since the last week of February 2023. Prior to that, production was constrained resulting in January and February 2023 average production of approximately 7,600 bopd and 8,000 bopd, respectively. At current oil production rates, the Company expects to average between 11,000 bopd and 12,000 bopd during Q1 20023, below the guided 13,500 bopd for the first quarter.

With barging travel now normalized, and the contracted barging fleet now expanded to over 1.5 million barrels of capacity (from 1.2 million barrels in 2022), PetroTal expects to make up the Q1 2023 production shortfall in Q2 2023, thus maintaining its 2023 full year production guidance of between 14,000 bopd and 15,000 bopd.

Drilling Update

The Company completed drilling (and coring) its third water disposal well (“4WD”) on January 29, 2023. The core sample taken from the well is currently being analysed. The water disposal well was completed ahead of schedule and on budget.

PetroTal subsequently commenced drilling development well 14H on February 8, 2023, its 15th oil well at Bretana. The well is estimated to cost $15.3 million and will be drilled to a total measured depth of almost 5,100 meters with a 1,125 meter horizontal section, making it the longest reaching horizontal well ever drilled on land in Peru. The well is expected to be completed by mid April 2023, with associated production capacity available shortly after initial testing. This will allow the field to continue producing at approximately 20,000 bopd during Q2 2023.

Cash and Bond Repayment Update

PetroTal has received $26.5 million in regular monthly scheduled payments from Petroperu as at March 1, 2023, totalling approximately 40% of the $64 million true up revenue due to the Company from 2022. PetroTal has also received $4.5 million from the exercise of warrants in 2023, further enhancing its cash position.

The Company reiterates its Q1 2023 cash flow guidance, which will allow for the remaining $55 million of bonds to be repaid by the end of March 2023, in addition to the $25 million paid in mid February 2023. The full bond repayment will allow for a capital return program to commence shortly thereafter, with further updates on this program to be made in due course.

To support working capital fluctuations, PetroTal is pleased to advise that it has finalized an unsecured revolving $20 million credit facility with a Peruvian bank.

Social Trust Modification in License Contract Formally Approved

The Company is pleased to announce the publication of the Supreme Decree signed by Peru’s President authorizing Perupetro to execute the amendment incorporating the 2.5% Social Trust Fund to the Block 95 License Contract. The social trust still requires its bylaws to be approved by the working table participants, which is estimated to occur in April 2023. Since January 2022, the Company has segregated contributions for the fund based on the underlying rules and objectives of the social trust, which will fund important social projects in the Puinahua district. PetroTal’s social trust vision has received overwhelming support from government officials, industry sector leaders, and local communities for its potential to change the operating landscape in Peru, including its important mining sector.

TSX Venture Exchange Recognition

The 2023 TSX Venture 50 is an annual program of the TSX Venture Exchange that recognizes the top performing TSXV-listed companies from five industry sectors. The 2023 winners are selected based on 2022 annual performance for market capitalization and growth, share price appreciation and trading volume. In addition to ranking 4th in the energy industry sector, PetroTal was also the 4th ranked Company based on market capitalization amongst the TSX Venture 50 companies, showcasing the natural progression of PetroTal’s recent graduation to the TSX.

This is PetroTal’s second consecutive year as a recognized top 50 issuer and a video featuring PetroTal can be found at the link below along with additional information from the full 2023 Venture 50 ranking:

https://money.tmx.com/en/venture50

2022 Year End Results Release Date and Webcast

The Company will release its 2022 year-end results on March 30, 2023. An investor webcast will follow beginning at 9am Central Time and 3pm London time. Please see the link below:

https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/63ff1852d684866e54345b62

Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We are pleased that barge loadings and deliveries have been restored and normalized to allow steady and continuing sales flow. The team is confident the Company will be able to catch up with guidance in Q2 2023, should current export conditions continue, creating the platform not only to meet, but also surpass, current 2023 guidance.

“The field is now producing over 20,000 bopd, which recently propelled the Company to reach over 12 million barrels of cumulative oil production and represents only 11% of the field’s estimated ultimate 2P recovery. We are also extremely happy that we will fulfil our promise to investors to repay the remaining bonds and prepare for a much anticipated return of capital program.”