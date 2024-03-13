Brazil’s Piauí state unveiled a plan to expand the light rail network in capital Teresina that will demand an investment of 593mn reais (US$120mn).

The state authorized the release of 193mn reais to double the 13.5km network and announced plans to invest an additional 400mn reais in a second expansion phase, according to a statement.

The first phase will increase the network’s capacity to transport 12,000 passengers daily, compared with 5,000 currently.

"It’s a project that will take place over two years and we’re already focused on the second phase, which is another 400mn reais and will impact around 40,000 people who use public transport," said governor Rafael Fonteles.

For the second phase the government will acquire five new light rail units and build new terminals.

CHALLENGES

Brazilian states have been trying to advance urban mobility projects through a combination of public and private investment but are facing some challenges.

"Urban mobility projects involve many risks, both in the execution of the project and the structuring of financing, which is why future projects in the sector are likely to involve a limited number of stakeholders from the private sector and great dependence on public investment," Edson Ogawa, head of the project finance area at Banco Santander Brasil, told BNamericas.

The difficulty of attracting private sector players has even been seen in large projects for major metropolitan areas.

Last month, a consortium made up of Brazilian firm Comporte and China’s CRRC won an auction for the Trem Intercidades passenger rail link in São Paulo, in a contest that saw no other bidders.

The PPP contract to build and operate the 101km line involves investments of around 13.5bn reais.

"There’s in fact a shortage of investors in Brazil who are looking at urban transportation projects, and this has forced us to hold more meetings with investors and companies from other countries to show the details and potential of such projects," Rafael Benini, São Paulo state secretary for investment partnerships, told BNamericas.

Despite the challenges, this year São Paulo state is planning to offer concessions for metropolitan rail company CPTM's lines No. 11, No. 12 and No. 13, and will structure other intercity rail projects that include one between the state capital and Sorocaba.