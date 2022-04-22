Pipeline installation works begin for the Agua Saludable project for La Laguna
Statement from the National Water Commission (Conagua)
This is an automated translation of the original press release issued in Spanish
Today began the works for the installation of pipes for the aqueducts of the Agua Saludable project for La Laguna, with which the construction phase of the project formally begins, which seeks to ensure the supply of arsenic-free water for the families of the region. Lagoon.
For the start of these works, the approval of the San Jacinto and March 21 ejidos of the municipality of Lerdo was obtained, where this infrastructure will be located, which even held assemblies to agree on them with their members.
Additionally, it is expected that next week the administrative procedure to award the construction works of the water treatment plant could conclude, which will allow the supply of quality water to a population of approximately one and a half million people.
The Healthy Water project for La Laguna seeks to address the health problems of the population of this region, which for decades has consumed water with arsenic, and replace groundwater with surface water from the Nazas River, through purification with conventional systems.
News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
AMLO promises to complete key interoceanic highway after 16 years
The project started 16 years ago and has been delayed multiple times but Mexican President López Obrador has promised to have it finished before hi...
Mexico’s Recsa awarded contract for Texcoco ecological park
The nearly US$1bn project is being built in three stages and works have been underway since 2020, even during the peak of the pandemic.
