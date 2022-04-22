Statement from the National Water Commission (Conagua)

This is an automated translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

Today began the works for the installation of pipes for the aqueducts of the Agua Saludable project for La Laguna, with which the construction phase of the project formally begins, which seeks to ensure the supply of arsenic-free water for the families of the region. Lagoon.

For the start of these works, the approval of the San Jacinto and March 21 ejidos of the municipality of Lerdo was obtained, where this infrastructure will be located, which even held assemblies to agree on them with their members.

Additionally, it is expected that next week the administrative procedure to award the construction works of the water treatment plant could conclude, which will allow the supply of quality water to a population of approximately one and a half million people.

The Healthy Water project for La Laguna seeks to address the health problems of the population of this region, which for decades has consumed water with arsenic, and replace groundwater with surface water from the Nazas River, through purification with conventional systems.