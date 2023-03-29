Pix is the most used payment method in Brazil in 2022
This is a machine translation of Febraban's press release
Pix ended 2022 with more than 24 billion transactions, an average of 66 million daily operations, consolidating itself as the most popular means of payment in Brazil, revealing the efficiency and great popular acceptance of the tool, which brought convenience and facilities for customers in their day-to-day financial transactions.
Pix transactions surpass those of debit cards, bank slips, TED, DOC and checks in Brazil, which, together, totaled 20.9 billion.
Last year, R$ 0.9 trillion were transacted by Pix, reveals a survey carried out by Febraban on means of payment, based on data released by the Central Bank and Abecs (Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies). In this regard, Pix is only behind TED (Available Electronic Transfer), which last year transacted R$ 40.7 trillion.
With entry into operation on November 16, 2020, Pix surpassed transactions made with DOC (Credit Document) already in its first month of operation. In January 2021, it surpassed transactions with TED (Available Electronic Transfer). In March of the same year, it took the lead in the number of transactions made with bank slips. In the following month (May), Pix surpassed the sum of all of them.
With regard to cards, Pix surpassed debit operations in January last year, and in February it was the turn to pass in front of credit card transactions.
“Transactions made with Pix continue to rise, breaking records at all times, contributing to greater financial inclusion. And our survey shows that the population is using Pix as a lower-value means of payment, as was predicted at the time of the tool's launch, causing the number of transactions to increase at an accelerated pace. These are routine day-to-day payments, and in this way, the customer avoids withdrawing and transporting money”, evaluates Isaac Sidney, president of Febraban. “As for larger transactions, the predilection is for TED, and there is still a considerable part in amounts transacted by slips, with BRL 5.3 trillion.”
After Pix, Brazilians' preferred means of payment were credit cards (18.2 billion transactions) and debit cards (15.6 billion), followed by boleto (4 billion), TED (1.01 billion) and checks (202.8 million). The use of DOC for financial transactions ranked last, with 59 million transactions.
In transacted amounts, after TED, Pix and slips, the main means were credit card operations (R$ 2.09 trillion), debit card (R$ 992 billion), checks (R$ 666.8 billion) and finally the DOC (R$ 55.7 billion).
