TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company"), a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition, and development of renewable energy projects in the America's, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Export Development Canada ("EDC") for a $10M USD Floating Rate Term Loan Facility (the "Facility"). The purpose of the Facility is to provide capital to fund early-stage development expenses required to take projects to the point of being construction ready. The Facility has been closed on an undrawn basis. Any drawdowns on the Facility in the future are at the Company's discretion.

This innovative product was added to EDC's product suite of solutions with the goal of assisting Canadian Renewable Energy Companies looking to grow their footprint internationally. The availability of the Facility is up to 24 months with a further term of 24 months post disbursement.

The Facility provides the Company with added financial flexibility as it begins to add and develop its own internal project pipeline. In addition, the Company is excited to partner with EDC as it grows its portfolio in the America's.