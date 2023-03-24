President Boluarte and Minister Lazarte inaugurated the new infrastructure of the Salaverry Port Terminal in La Libertad
By Ministry of Transport and Communications
March 24, 2023
The President of the Republic, Dina Boluarte, and the Minister of Transport and Communications, Paola Lazarte, participated in the inauguration of the new infrastructure of the Salaverry Multipurpose Port Terminal, in La Libertad.
The works carried out will generate an economic impact in the north of the country and will increase cargo traffic for agro-export products, grains, mining production, among others. In addition, it will benefit more than 5.5 million inhabitants of La Libertad, Áncash, Lambayeque and Cajamarca.
"Currently, thanks to these modernization works, more than 3.5 million tons of cargo is mobilized, increasing by 30% compared to 2017; while, by 2035, we will mobilize 6 million tons," said the head of the MTC.
After the works, pier 1 now has an extension of 285 m long by 43 m wide. Before it was 225 m long and 25 m wide.
Pier 2 has an extension of 230 m long by 30 m wide. Reinforcement was done on this platform. Both docks have a mooring system for ships, which have been reinforced with a concrete platform and the rehabilitation of the piles.
In this way, the Salaverry terminal has a greater capacity to serve larger ships. In addition, it has two mobile cranes to provide better services. The investment is US$170 million.
"This project is the manifestation of how the private sector, hand in hand with the public sector, can make the projects go ahead and that the investment is good and responsible," said Minister Lazarte.
Likewise, the works corresponding to the advances of components of Stages 3 and 4, which include the construction of additional silos and warehouses, have already been completed.
Work has been done to speed up the delivery of this project hand in hand with the concessionaire. "The expansion of this terminal should be ready for August, but they have been anticipated, that is why we are here," said Minister Lazarte.
In the port there are 250 plant workers, more than 90% are inhabitants of Salaverry and Trujillo.
