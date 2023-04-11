Brazil
PRIO starts new Brazil drilling campaign

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
PRIO has started a new drilling campaign in the Frade field off Brazil's southeast coast, the company reported to oil and gas watchdog ANP

Dubbed Maracanã-1, the extension well is being sunk in waters 978m deep in the Campos basin

Frade is currently producing about 50,000b/d of oil through four wells. 

According to ANP, five other offshore exploration wells have registered activity in the last 15 days. 

Petrobras is drilling well 3-SPS-109D in the Aram block, in the Santos basin pre-salt. 

The state-run firm is, in parallel, abandoning well 4RJS 0328 RJ in the Albacora field in Campos, carrying out a long duration test in well 6MLS233RJS in the Marlim Sul field, in the same basin, and restoring well 9SPS77A in the Sapinhoá field, in Santos. 

Meanwhile, TotalEnergies is abandoning well 3SPS74, in the Lapa field, in the Santos basin.

 

