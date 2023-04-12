Brazil
Privatization of São Paulo water utility runs into opposition

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Investment Politics State Government Public-private partnership (PPP) Water and Sewage Company Private Investment Federal Government Privatization Public Investment Water utilities
A São Paulo lawmaker affiliated with the Workers Party filed a petition with state audit court TCE against the privatization of water utility Sabesp almost immediately after the firm announced that the state authorized hiring the International Finance Corporation, the World Bank’s private financing arm, to advise on the planned sale.

Governor Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas, who was national infrastructure minister between 2019 and 2022, is in favor of the privatization, but the federal government does not want to start more processes.

"The Workers Party and [the president] are historically ideologically opposed to any privatization. Part of the explanation is that a large portion of the workers' unions of these state-owned companies are affiliated with the party and want to maintain these companies with their current labor models, which carries some privileges, such as job stability," Mário Sérgio Lima, senior political analyst at Medley Global Advisors, told BNamericas.

While Gomes de Freitas has the support of most state lawmakers, the opposition is mostly allied with the Workers Party and has influence in regulatory bodies.

"Sabesp has strong cash generation and high investment capacity. It is not so simple for [the state government] to use the argument that privatization of the company is urgent to generate more investments. It is a question that will involve a large political element, to approve or not a privatization," a sector analyst, who monitors Sabesp and requested anonymity, told BNamericas.

The public is also skeptical. Pollster Datafolha found that 53% of residents are against privatization and 40% in favor.

REGULATION

The federal government is evaluating new models for the segment, as authorities are betting on PPPs.

Federal decrees have strengthened the PPP model by removing a 25% limit on contract value or annual revenue private firms were subject to when partnering with public companies.

A sector reform to facilitate private investment passed in 2020, followed by a series of concession auctions. Yet, public water companies still dominate, albeit with a declining share.

Through the Floresta Viva Program, the partnership will promote the recovery of forests, increase water resilience and combat climate change.

Guilherme Duarte, the president of the water utility of Brazil's Minas Gerais state, talks to BNamericas about the company's plans, privatization, ...

