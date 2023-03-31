Dominica
Procurement in the pipeline for Dominica geothermal dispatch infra

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 31, 2023
Bidding for the power transmission component of Dominica’s 10MW geothermal project is expected to open this year, according to Fred John, chairman of Dominica Geothermal Development (DGD).

The executive made the comment during an interview with the Caribbean island’s government information service, highlighting that peak load demand is around 16MW.

DGD recently held public consultations as part of the electricity dispatch infrastructure’s environmental social impact assessment. The planned works include 43.5Km of 69kV lines, 8.4km of 33kV lines and five substations.

The goal is to begin construction at year-end and complete phase one by end-2024, he said.

Regarding the plant, John added that the name of the commercial partner will be announced in the coming weeks, and that the facility will take 18-24 months to build.

Project development began in 2008 with scientific and technical studies, followed by three exploratory wells completed in 2012 to prove the resource. A production well was spud in 2014 and a backup production well was drilled last December.

The DGD head said that drilling of a reinjection well is underway and will take 40 days to complete, with a target depth of 1,500m, while the resource is at 1,000m.

