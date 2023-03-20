Press Release

This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

ProInversión release

March 20, 2023

In order to make it a reality soon, the Agency for the Promotion of Private Investment (PROINVERSIÓN) is calling an international public tender for the Huancayo-Huancavelica Railroad, an important work expected for several years that will benefit more than 75,000 direct residents of the regions of Junín and Huancavelica.

According to Gian Carlos Silva, Project Director of PROINVERSIÓN, "the project is at a fairly mature stage, it has all the structuring aspects quite well defined and work is being done on two key points or critical factors identified in a market survey carried out by the IDB: Budget Update and Geological Risk Allocation Review”.

Stages of the process

The Huancayo - Huancavelica Railroad project will go through three important stages: the first is the call that has been published and with this the prequalification opens; the second consists of receiving comments from the interested parties regarding the published version of the contract. This period will last until the end of April approximately, to later publish a second version of the contract with the recommendations of the investors and with the updated project budget; and as the last stage, the adjudication.

It is estimated that until the end of October, interested parties can present their credentials for prequalification. "The goal we have is to reach December 2023 with the award of the project" highlighted Gian Carlos Silva, Project Director.

Characteristics

The Huancayo-Huancavelica Railroad is one of the highest in the world, at its highest point reaching 3680 meters above sea level. It has operated since October 1926 and along its 128.7km it has seven (7) stations, 20 stops, 15 bridges and 38 tunnels, which will be modernized.

With the execution of the project, the Huancayo-Huancavelica Railway will have a renewed infrastructure, with new rolling stock and a signaling and control system, which will guarantee a safe, efficient and comfortable transport system for users, with seven (7) daily circulations in each direction.

A new repair and maintenance workshop will also be built, as well as a drainage system, the slopes will be protected and stabilized, and more importantly, the railway superstructure will be renovated.

The project will be concessioned through the Public-Private Partnership (APP) modality co-financed for 30 years, to provide transportation service to the population, complying with international quality standards.

In order to guarantee that the current social tariffs are maintained, the Ministry of Transport and Communications (grantor of the project) will be in charge of setting them. Likewise, the project will have new travel itineraries in order to meet the demand of users throughout the project concession.

The Huancayo-Huancavelica Railroad will be a motor of socioeconomic development for the regions of Junín and Huancavelica, since it will boost the tourist and agricultural potential of the area and will facilitate the population's access to health, education, labor and commercial centers.