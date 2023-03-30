Puerto Rico aiming at universal internet coverage
Puerto Rico aims to achieve universal internet coverage within five years, allocating “a historic amount of state and federal funds,” governor Pedro Pierluisi said during a presentation before the legislative assembly.
Pierluisi said US$800mn are being invested in the Smart Island initiative to enable free Wi-Fi services in public places.
Puerto Rico will also implement the US$40mn 21st Century Fund program at universities and other educational establishments to develop digital and technical talent.
“We have set ourselves the goal of adding 50,000 people to the digital industry in the next 10 years,” said Pierluisi.
***
Digicel will move its customer contact center from Trinidad & Tobago to a regional center of excellence in Jamaica, laying off 126 employees in the process.
The corporate services center will also be consolidated but in a center of excellence in Trinidad & Tobago, according to local media.
CEO Abraham Smith was reported by local media as saying that the consolidation will allow to coordinate operations and reduce costs.
***
The implementation of number portability in Antigua & Barbuda could be delayed until year-end, because Ericsson cannot supply the equipment before August, local media reported ICT minister Melford Nicholas as saying.
Number portability has been in the works since 2019.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: ICT (Trinidad and Tobago)
ICT tender roundup: Land registry digitalization in T&T
Trinidad & Tobago seeks a firm to scan and index land records.
Finnish companies set eyes on Mexico's wholesale network
The companies are interested in participating as services providers for the consortium that wins the wholesale network project, according to Juha S...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Microsoft Project SCL03
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Falcon de Layer 9 Data Centers
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: CloudHQ Paulínia data center (GRU technological campus)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Cable submarino Firmina
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 02)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 03)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 04)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: CloudHQ Rio de Janeiro data center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: CloudHQ Querétaro data center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Microsoft Cloud Services
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: BYD Co. Ltd. (BYD)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Telecom Italia Sparkle S.p.A. (Sparkle)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: BNamericas
-
Business News Americas (BNamericas) is an online source of daily business information and intelligence on Latin America. Its services include the publication of analytical repor...
- Company: J&A Garrigues, S.L.P. (Garrigues)
-
J&A Garrigues, S.L.P. (Garrigues) is an international legal and tax services firm that provides business law advice. Since its creation in 1941, the company operate in thirteen ...
- Company: CBRE Brasil
- Company: Grupo Carso S.A.B. de C.V. (Grupo Carso)
-
Grupo Carso is a Mexican industrial conglomerate made up of a diversified group of companies in four business sectors: industrial, infrastructure, retail and energy, with activi...
- Company: Consorcio YOFC Network
- Company: Orocom S.A.C. (Orocom)
- Company: Trans Ocean Network Corp. (Trans Ocean Network)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Sitios Latinoamérica, S.A.B. de C.V. (Sitios Latam)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...