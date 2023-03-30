Puerto Rico aims to achieve universal internet coverage within five years, allocating “a historic amount of state and federal funds,” governor Pedro Pierluisi said during a presentation before the legislative assembly.

Pierluisi said US$800mn are being invested in the Smart Island initiative to enable free Wi-Fi services in public places.

Puerto Rico will also implement the US$40mn 21st Century Fund program at universities and other educational establishments to develop digital and technical talent.

“We have set ourselves the goal of adding 50,000 people to the digital industry in the next 10 years,” said Pierluisi.

***

Digicel will move its customer contact center from Trinidad & Tobago to a regional center of excellence in Jamaica, laying off 126 employees in the process.

The corporate services center will also be consolidated but in a center of excellence in Trinidad & Tobago, according to local media.

CEO Abraham Smith was reported by local media as saying that the consolidation will allow to coordinate operations and reduce costs.

***

The implementation of number portability in Antigua & Barbuda could be delayed until year-end, because Ericsson cannot supply the equipment before August, local media reported ICT minister Melford Nicholas as saying.

Number portability has been in the works since 2019.