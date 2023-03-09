Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority notice

The Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority (the “Authority”), in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (“PREPA”), hereby issues this Request for Qualifications (“RFQ”) to request Statements of Qualifications (“SOQs”) from companies and consortia interested in providing additional generation capacity through a new facility (the “Generation Facility”) to be located at a suitable location in Puerto Rico, pursuant to a long-term public-private partnership contract (the “Project”).

https://www.p3.pr.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/404412216_18P3A-New-H2-CCGT-Request-for-Qualifications-CGSH-Draft-02.28.pdf