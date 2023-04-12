This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

PRESS RELEASE from the Chilean government

April 11, 2023

The National Congress on Tuesday passed into law the project that reduces the working day from 45 to 40 hours per week. The Chamber of Deputies approved the initiative today by 127 votes in favor, in its third and last legislative process, after being endorsed by the Senate in March.

The Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, Jeannette Jara, appreciated the approval of the initiative and pointed out that “it is a very important moment. Our President Gabriel Boric has asked us to carry this project forward in dialogue with all sectors, without leaving anyone out of this debate for the good of the country and we have done so today, to achieve a resounding majority today.”

“Here, the public played a key role, which made this demand become a reality today. When citizens endorse a banner for greater protection and quality of life, they become a reality. That is why we value even those who were opposed, but took the step and sat down to talk. We hope that the same spirit prevails in the necessary pension reform,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister (acting) of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Macarena Lobos, stated that "it has been a collaborative effort and that after five years of processing we have reached a cross-cutting agreement in the Senate and we are very happy because it was replicated here in the Chamber and allows this important initiative that will benefit many Chilean men and women to become law as of today.”

He added that "we hope that this same spirit prevails so that we can also build an agreement that allows us to make our tax reform viable, so important to comply with the social rights of citizens."

For her part, the Minister of the General Secretariat of Government, Camila Vallejo, indicated that “this is a triumph and very good news for the people of Chile as a whole. This is good news for workers and workers, for those who care for children under 12 years of age, for drivers, for those who work in aviation, in the agricultural world and at sea. This is a labor reduction that is adapted to the different productive sectors and the realities that exist in our country. But it is also good news for politics, because sometimes it is said that politics fails to resolve issues that are of national interest and today politics has shown that it can be up to the challenges posed by citizens."

It should be remembered that the project entered in 2017, as a parliamentary motion of the deputy Karol Cariola and the then deputy Camila Vallejo, current minister. In August 2022, the government of President Gabriel Boric reactivated the project in the Labor and Social Welfare commission of the Senate, by introducing a series of indications.

Project Details

The reduction in working hours will apply to all workers regulated by the Labor Code and cannot imply a decrease in the remuneration of the workers who benefit from it. For the different types of working hours, the approved project states the following:

Ordinary day:

The ordinary working day is reduced from 45 to 40 hours per week with the following graduality: from 45 to 44 hours in the first year of publication of the law, to 42 hours in the third year and to 40 in the fifth year. These are maximum deadlines, since any employer who wants to anticipate the reduction of the working day to 40 hours can do so without waiting to do so gradually. In fact, the 40-Hour Seal has already been given to companies that have reduced the working day without the law.

Special days:

Household workers:

Non live-in: The reduction to 40 hours per week will operate according to the ordinary working day. Overtime is limited to all events, only for part-time workers and the number of hours is reduced to 12.

Live-in: the current system is maintained, with a minimum rest of 12 hours a day, but with compensation of two days additional monthly rest in order to form the reduction. These days may be accumulated by mutual agreement up to a period of three months, guaranteeing effective rest time.

Ground transportation workers:

Drivers and assistants of interurban collective locomotion and interurban services: The monthly workday of 180 hours is reduced to an average workday of 40 hours in the monthly calculation.

Drivers of interurban land freight vehicles: Along with the possibility of a 40-hour average workday in the monthly calculation, the option of a 180-hour workday per month is maintained, but with rest compensation consisting of 6 days of additional legal holidays.

Railroad crew: A monthly workday of 180 hours is reduced to an average workday of 40 hours on a monthly basis.

Driver or assistant of rural collective passenger transport services: Monthly workday of 180 hours is reduced to an average workday of 40 hours in the monthly calculation

Permanent Farm Workers:

This type of special shift is annual and was proportionally reduced to adjust to the 40-Hour reduction.

Seafarers:

The current working hour regime for workers in this category establishes that, when the ship is in operation, excess work over the ordinary working day must be paid as overtime. This threshold, for the calculation of overtime, is adjusted to the reduction to 40 hours.

Regarding the working day regime that applies when the ship is anchored in port, currently for a maximum of 48 hours, a similar regime of payment of extraordinary work is established for excess work for over 40 hours.

Flight and cabin crew:

Onshore duty period for seven or more days: It is proposed that, if the onshore duty period work is carried out for seven or more days in the calendar month, the monthly working day may not exceed 40 hours on average per week.

Land work for a calendar month: If land work extends for a calendar month, the average effective ordinary hours worked may not exceed 40 hours per week.

Independent platform workers:

The calculation base is reduced from 180 to 172 hours per month

Exceptional days (for example, mining, which requires operational continuity):

It is compensated with additional annual rest days for exceptional systems whose maximum average weekly hours do not exceed 42 hours. This, due to the time difference that occurs over 40 hours.

This is because these are exceptional cases in which the workers often work in remote places, which prevents them from traveling to their homes.

A regulation of the Ministry of Labor will regulate the authorization requirements and procedures, granting more certainty to its users of the system. A 30-day period is established for the Labor Directorate (DT) to rule on the request for exceptional systems.

Day 4×3:

It is allowed to distribute the ordinary workday of 40 hours in less than 5 days, which results in the possibility of implementing workdays of 4 days of work for 3 days of rest, with 10 hours a day, with the agreement of the workers.

As an incentive to reduce working hours, those companies that implement 40 hours without waiting for the five-year gradualness will be able to use, also in advance, the distribution of working hours in the 4×3 modality, with the agreement of the workers.

Average ordinary day:

The possibility of agreeing with the worker or worker that the ordinary 40-hour day is fulfilled in an average of up to 4 weeks, with a maximum of 45 hours per week is established.

Modalities:

Of general application: with a weekly limit of 45 ordinary hours. If there are unionized workers, an agreement must be obtained from the respective union.

Collective application: through a collective agreement between the company and the union, a weekly shift of up to 52 hours may be agreed, which will only affect partners.

The use of the second paragraph of article 22 of the Labor Code is restricted, on the exception of working hours:

The cases of exclusion of working hours are limited. Only those who perform senior management tasks within a company remain in this condition, as well as those who are not subject to superior supervision in accordance with the nature of their functions.

A claim procedure is established before the DT in case of controversy and at the request of any of the parties.

Measures to reconcile family life and work:

Time bands: