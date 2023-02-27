An additional exploration well is planned for Guyana offshore block Orinduik by January 2026, Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas said in an update.

Eco (Atlantic) holds a 15% stake in the acreage which is operated by Tullow Guyana (60%) and TOQAP Guyana controls 25%.

The planned well falls under the block license’s second renewal exploration period and the estimated cost is US$30mn.

“The JV partners are currently further defining the Orinduik geological modeling, 3D reprocessing, prospects maturation and upgrading of the drilling targets inventory selection in an ongoing process,” the stakeholder added.

Previous exploration wells Jethro-1 and Joe-1 were deemed oil discoveries.

Eco (Atlantic) also has a 7.35% interest in JHI Associates which holds 17.5% of Guyana offshore block Canje. Esso Exploration & Production Guyana is operator with 35% and the other partners are TotalEnergies E&P Guyana (35%) and Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas (12.5%).

Work is underway to define reservoir properties and analyze core samples from the Sapote-1 well drilled at Canje in 2021.

In a related note, Guyana’s vice president Bharrat Jagdeo who is in India on an official visit, stated that a memorandum of understanding between the countries to boost oil and gas sector cooperation is due to be signed shortly, the Caribbean nation’s Department of Public Information reported.

Recent press reports have said that Indian energy groups are among those eyeing Guyana’s upstream licensing round.