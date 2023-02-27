Renewable energy self-generation reached record figures in 2022, growing by 56.8%
PRESS RELEASE from Acesol
February 2023
(Machine translation of the original release, issued in Spanish)
Santiago, February 2023.- More and more people are choosing to install their own power plants, either with a few solar panels in their homes, to supply small, medium and even industrial production processes.
In this sense, Netbilling had historic growth during 2022. According to figures from the Chilean Solar Energy Association (Acesol), the installed capacity of renewable energy self-generation plants, mostly solar, reached 53,995 KW last year , which implies an increase of 56.8% compared to 2021.
In total, the installed capacity in this type of project exceeds 161 MW of energy throughout Chile. Growth has been sustained over the years, leaving 2022 as the best 12 months in the history of Chile in this area.
From Acesol they highlight this growth and explain that, in part, it is due to the greater investment in this type of project and in some co-financing programs of the Ministry of Energy. "We hope that by 2023 considerable growth will continue to be seen for Netbilling projects, in order to achieve, and ideally exceed, the goal set in the current Government program, of achieving 500 MW of installed capacity in the Netbilling segment for the year 2026”, says Guillermo Guzmán, engineer at Acesol Studies.
Industrial Net Billing
Approximately 46% of all installed capacity corresponds to medium and large industry (between 100 and 300 KW), a segment that also had significant growth in 2022.
This is how Simón Larraín, general manager of GEOM, explains it, a company specialized in the construction, operation and maintenance of photovoltaic plants for self-consumption and Netbilling on a commercial, industrial and PMG/D scale. “More and more companies are realizing that making an investment in a self-generation power plant is a very good decision, since it means significant savings in the medium term and the investment is recovered in approximately two years. But for those who do not want to make that investment, there are also alternatives. One of these is the ESCO (from English "Energy Service Company"). With these, a third party finances the plant that is built on your land through a contract similar to a lease, and you, as a producer, pay that third party a lower rate than the network, which in the balance sheet It still translates into significant savings," says the expert.
To this, he adds that the industry expects to continue to see growth in this regard. “This phenomenon of increase in Netbilling projects will continue along the same lines for the next few years. Chile has been an example in terms of renewable energies worldwide and this is increasingly reflected in the production processes of different economic sectors. Companies worry more and more about being sustainable”, comments Larraín.
Guzmán also agrees on this point, who projects sustained growth over the next few years. “It is important for ACESOL to work with the respective authorities to promote measures that aim to continue promoting the development of the self-generation segment. One of them focuses on being able to increase the installed capacity limit of the projects from 300 to 500 kW, which will enable the investment and development of larger projects, contributing significantly to the relevant growth of the segment for the coming years and achieving progress with the carbon neutrality objectives that the country has”.
The total number of installations carried out in 2022 reached 6,023, which almost doubles the figure of the previous year, where 3,186 projects were installed. In total, there are more than 16,000 facilities that currently exist throughout the country.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Chile)
Renewable energy self-generation reached record figures in 2022, growing by 56.8%
According to data from the Chilean Solar Energy Association, the installed capacity of self-generation plants grew by 53,995 KW last year, reaching...
Cooperation agreement between Acen and its Mexican counterpart Ace
ACEN and the Association of Energy Marketers, AC (ACE) of Mexico entered into a collaboration agreement on Tuesday, February 21, with the aim of bo...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Chillan Huambali Hyper
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: extension mount
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Sofia S.p.A
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: BESS Uribe Solar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Standardization Unit Queltehues 3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: PMG Photovoltaic Park Santa Bárbara
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Pomuyeto Solar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: central ashes
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: PMG Llancay
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Chillan San Carlos 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Consorcio CSGI - XEEC
- Company: Valhalla
-
Valhalla is a Chilean renewable energy developer focused on solar and hydro power projects. It is currently developing the Cielos de Tarapacá PV project and the Espejo de Tarapa...
- Company: PFV Platero SpA (PFV Platero)
- Company: Génesis SpA (Génesis)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Invertec SpA
- Company: EMEC Ltda
- Company: Alstom Chile S.A. (Alstom Chile)
-
Alstom Chile S.A., a local unit of French transport firm Alstom S.A., is dedicated to the rail transport sector, acting as the main supplier for Santiago's and Valparaiso's subw...
- Company: Energía Latina S.A. (Enlasa)
-
Chilean power generation firm Energía Latina S.A. was established in 2005. The company holds ownership of a number of diesel powered electric plants through its subsidiary Enlas...
- Company: Chilquinta Energía S.A. (Chilquinta)
-
Chilean power distribution and trading company Chilquinta Energía S.A. serves more than 610,000 clients in the provinces of San Antonio, Petorca, Valparaíso, San Felipe, Quillot...
- Company: Enel X Chile S.p.A. (Enel X Chile)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...