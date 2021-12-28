Guyana
Press Release

Request For Information for Engineering, Procurement, and Construction of 33MWp of Solar Photovoltaic Plants with Battery Energy Storage Systems in Guyana

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Photovoltaic Tenders

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address