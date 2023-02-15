Salesforce to purchase 280,000 MWh of renewable energy to increase access to clean energy in Brazil and other regions
By Salesforce
February 15, 2023
This is a machine translation of the press release originally published in Portuguese.
Salesforce, world leader in customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, announced yesterday (14) at the GreenBiz 23 which will purchase 280,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy certificates from small power projects, spread over the next eight years, to accelerate access to clean electricity in emerging markets -- including Brazil -- and help maintain its commitment to use 100% of electricity from renewable sources.
Salesforce has signed with Powertrust , a global aggregator of high-impact renewable energy, and will leverage Distributed Renewable Energy Certificates (D-RECs) -- an innovative financial mechanism that enables organizations to accelerate capital deployment for small-scale distributed renewable projects -- to power this new supply of clean energy. The transaction will help unlock approximately US＄65 million in investment in new solar capacity and is expected to avoid over 50,000 tons of CO² emissions per year.
Currently, more than 750 million people lack access to basic electricity, while another 2 billion suffer from inadequate and unreliable access. Projects like this can provide much-needed access to energy and help reduce emissions in communities around the world. However, until now, emerging countries have largely been excluded from corporate procurement for a variety of reasons, including the difficulty of aggregating and certifying multiple small-scale projects.
“Currently, nearly 95% of corporate purchases of renewable energy take place in North America and Europe. We need to make sure the rest of the world doesn't get left behind," said Megan Lorenzen, who leads energy decarbonization for Salesforce and co-author of the More than a Megawatt report .
Salesforce's acquisition of D-RECs will focus on purchasing projects in non-traditional markets to help deliver social and environmental benefits to communities. Potential projects within this portfolio include:
● Brazil: Project that aims to replace old diesel generators with a solar-powered microgrid for a remote community along the Amazon River, reducing fuel consumption by more than 50% and benefiting around 1,000 people.
● India: A solar-powered microgrid in Nagaland, an eastern Indian state where an isolated mountain community will receive electricity for the first time. In addition to initial access to energy, there will also be training on how to use energy productively, such as operating rice huskers.
● Sub-Saharan Africa: A solar and storage facility at a hospital that will help improve electricity reliability while controlling rising costs. The system will power ventilators, organ support equipment and operating rooms. Furthermore, 30-40% of the direct jobs created by these projects will go to women.
● Southeast Asia : A solar micro-grid in the Borneo region of Malaysia, which is home to the 72% of rural Malaysians who lack access to electricity. The project involves a solar system with an installation of a micro hydroelectric plant to provide reliable energy.
“Salesforce was instrumental in developing this high-impact acquisition approach,” said Nick Fedorkiw, CEO of Powertrust. “However, the commitment goes far beyond the purchase. Companies around the world are interested in renewable energy and can't find the supply they need. Now, as Salesforce has proven, companies can open up new sources of supply while maximizing social impact.”
“Small decentralized renewable energy projects can, in many cases, generate greater impact than large utility-scale installations. Especially in regions where access to energy is limited, these projects can positively transform lives and communities around the world,” concludes Megan Lorenzen.
