San Rafael Mining Unit restarts operations after agreement with residents of Antauta, Puno
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
Ministry of Energy and Mines statement
February 28, 2023
The San Rafael de Minsur Mining Unit, the main tin-producing mine in South America and fourth biggest in the world, located in the Puno region, is restarting its operations until reaching 100% capacity by March 30, 2023.
This was agreed by local authorities, civil society and the general population of the Antauta district, together with representatives of the mining company, during a meeting held yesterday in the main square of that Puno district belonging to the province of Melgar.
It should be noted that, through understanding and without violence, the parties agreed to continue their meetings to discuss, among other issues, compliance and agreements signed between the Antauta community and the Minsur mining company.
For this, the parties are being summoned to a new meeting next Monday, March 6 with the assistance of the representative of the General Office of Social Management (OGGS) of the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) as facilitator in this space for dialogue.
In this regard, it should be noted that these actions allow the opening of an open and transparent space in the social relationship between the Executive and the populations of the Puno region; for the restart of extractive activities that generate peace, governance and socioeconomic development in this important part of the country.
