YPFB statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

Santa Cruz, Jan 20, 2023 (AN-YPFB).- Between January and November 2022, the department of Santa Cruz benefited from more than USD 680 million for fuel subsidies, according to data estimated by Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB ).

"The national government, through its operational arm YPFB, benefits Santa Cruz with this amount for the fuel subsidy that is highly concentrated in this region of the country and that favors various agricultural, industrial, commercial, and transportation activities," said this Friday Armin Dorgathen, president of the state oil company.

In the aforementioned period, the estimated subsidy for the consumption of diesel oil for the department of Santa Cruz reaches USD 460.92 million, contributing mainly to industrial activities and heavy transportation. Likewise, the subsidy for gasoline and supplies amounts to USD 219.96 million, which protects people's pockets.

FIXED PRICES

Product of the Productive Community Social Economic Model, fuel prices remain fixed in the country, a scenario that preserves the good quality of inputs, in addition to reducing the risk of a wave of inflation.

“Jointly, YPFB and the General State Treasury contribute to maintaining economic stability in the country and protecting the purchasing power of the Bolivian population, for which the supply is guaranteed by resorting to national production and the importation of fuels, inputs and additives. ”, highlighted Dorgathen Tapia.

The state oil company took the corresponding provisions to ensure fuel for the productive and service sectors nationwide. "In this way, economic activities will have sufficient volumes to carry out their activities with absolute normality during this administration and with price stability, based on the mandate we have received from our President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia," said the authority.