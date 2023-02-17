Brazil
São Paulo develops major infrastructure plan

Friday, February 17, 2023
São Paulo state officials are set to determine projects that will be part of investment program PPI, which is a component of a wider plan to attract private infrastructure investment.

The state’s PPI is similar to the federal one, in place since 2016, through which the government offers concessions, PPPs or handles privatizations.

“We have to go hand in hand with private sector capital, guaranteeing an environment of stability and legal certainty. We want always encourage private investment as a great inducer of economic development. I am very excited about the infrastructure package that will be announced, and I am sure that we will bring a lot of investment,” governor Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (pictured) said during an event organized by investment bank BTG Pactual.

“São Paulo represents one third of Brazilian GDP. There is no way Brazil can do well with São Paulo doing poorly. So, we are going to make every effort so our state does very well and, obviously, this will help Brazil a lot,” Gomes de Freitas, who was infrastructure minister in the previous administration, added.

If the plans succeed, Gomes de Freitas is one step closer to becoming a viable presidential contender, according to analysts.

Gomes de Freitas takes a different approach than the government, which, led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, facilitates public investment.

Mirroring the federal PPI, the state's plan will be based on attracting private investment.

