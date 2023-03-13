São Paulo state will hold an auction on Tuesday for the concession of the northern stretch of the Rodoanel Mário Covas beltway.

The state had planned the tender for last year but suspended the process due to economy-related problems.

The PPP contract is worth 3.35bn reais (US$640mn) and involves finishing construction of the stretch, and then assuming operations and maintenance for 31 years.

At least three groups are expected to present bids, a state government official told BNamericas, speaking on condition of anonymity. The auction will be held on Brazilian stock exchange B3.

“I believe the auction will attract proposals even in the face of increasing economic volatility due to the recent events in the US banking sector," Alberto Sanz Sogayar, an infrastructure-focused partner at law firm MAMG Advogados, told BNamericas.

The process recently came under threat after local construction firm, Coesa, formerly known as OAS, tried to suspend the auction via a lawsuit, which was denied by a court.

Coesa is demanding around 430mn reais in compensation from the state for investments it claims to have made in the construction of the stretch, which began in 2013 and has been suspended since 2018.

OAS was one of the winners of several contracts auctioned in 2012 to build the stretch, but after a series of delays the state decided to terminate the contracts.

There is a possibility that Coesa will continue its legal battle with state, but this will not affect the winner of Tuesday’s auction, said Sanz.

About 75% of the 180km beltway is finished. It will connect the state capital with Arujá and Guarulhos municipalities to reduce traffic congestion in the metropolitan region.

In the northern stretch, the new concessionaire will implement a free-flow tolling system, which uses sensors that calculate the fare per kilometer traveled and eliminates the need for toll booths.

The tender notice can be seen via this link.