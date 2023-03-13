São Paulo state to hold US$640mn beltway concession auction
São Paulo state will hold an auction on Tuesday for the concession of the northern stretch of the Rodoanel Mário Covas beltway.
The state had planned the tender for last year but suspended the process due to economy-related problems.
The PPP contract is worth 3.35bn reais (US$640mn) and involves finishing construction of the stretch, and then assuming operations and maintenance for 31 years.
At least three groups are expected to present bids, a state government official told BNamericas, speaking on condition of anonymity. The auction will be held on Brazilian stock exchange B3.
“I believe the auction will attract proposals even in the face of increasing economic volatility due to the recent events in the US banking sector," Alberto Sanz Sogayar, an infrastructure-focused partner at law firm MAMG Advogados, told BNamericas.
The process recently came under threat after local construction firm, Coesa, formerly known as OAS, tried to suspend the auction via a lawsuit, which was denied by a court.
Coesa is demanding around 430mn reais in compensation from the state for investments it claims to have made in the construction of the stretch, which began in 2013 and has been suspended since 2018.
OAS was one of the winners of several contracts auctioned in 2012 to build the stretch, but after a series of delays the state decided to terminate the contracts.
There is a possibility that Coesa will continue its legal battle with state, but this will not affect the winner of Tuesday’s auction, said Sanz.
About 75% of the 180km beltway is finished. It will connect the state capital with Arujá and Guarulhos municipalities to reduce traffic congestion in the metropolitan region.
In the northern stretch, the new concessionaire will implement a free-flow tolling system, which uses sensors that calculate the fare per kilometer traveled and eliminates the need for toll booths.
The tender notice can be seen via this link.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Brazil's air traffic on course to reach pre-pandemic levels
The sector is expecting to see passenger numbers return to pre-pandemic levels this year.
Brasília to invest in subway expansion
Brazil's federal capital looks to invest over US$60mn to extend the subway line in Samambaia region.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Campo Grande - Ouro Verde - Perimetral BRT, lot 4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour from now
- Project: Canal do Sertão Baiano
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 minutes from now
- Project: Campo Grande-Ouro Verde-Perimetral BRT, lot 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Campo Grande - Ouro Verde - Perimetral BRT, lot 3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Florianópolis bypass
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: BR-163 (MS) highway concession
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Road Lot 2 - Sul de Minas (Road Concessions Program)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Bridge over the Paraguay River between Carmelo Peralta (Paraguay) and Puerto Murtinho (Brazil) (Third Paraguay-Brazil bridge Puente de la Bioceánica)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: San Javier-Porto Xavier international bridge
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: BR-101 highway widening (ES/BA)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: CONCREGEO Engenharia Ltda
- Company: EBM Engenharia Ltda (EBM Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Emerson Electric Co., Sucursal Brasil (Emerson Electric Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Consorcio TPF Engenharia - Engecorps
-
TPF Engenharia - Engecorps Consortium is a partnership formed by TPF Engenharia Ltda., and Engecorps Engenharia SA for the implementation of the Tietê River Sanitation project, ...
- Company: Consórcio GPO - Systra - Rhein Schirato Meireles - Cescon Barrieu
-
GPO - Systra - Rhein Schirato Meireles - Cescon Barrieu Consortium is a partnership formed by GPO Sistran Engineering Ltd., Systra Engineering and Consulting Ltd., Rhein Schirat...
- Company: Rhein Schirato & Meireles Sociedade De Advogados (Rhein Schirato & Meireles)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Consórcio Concremat-JNS
-
The Concremat-JNS Consortium is a partnership formed by Concremat Engineering and Technology SA and JNS Engineering, Consulting and Management Ltda. for the implementation of th...
- Company: Consórcio Augusto Velloso-Trail-VAD
-
Consórcio Augusto Velloso-Trail-VAD is a company formed by Construtora Augusto Velloso SA and Trail Infraestrutura Ltda. for the execution of the Phase IV Tietê river cleanup pr...
- Company: Ecovias do Araguaia (EcoRodovias)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...