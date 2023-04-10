São Paulo’s state water firm Sabesp is hiring the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, as an adviser for its privatization plan.

"The contract with the International Finance Corporation – IFC is expected to be signed on April 10, 2023. The IFC… which will act as the adviser in this process," the company said in a statement.

The state owns 50.3% of the company, while the remaining shares are traded on the stock market.

Sabesp is considered one of the largest water and sanitation firms in the world, supplying 28.4mn people with water and 25.2mn with sewage services.

The company is responsible for around 30% of Brazil’s investments in basic sanitation. For the 2023-27 period, it plans to invest approximately 26.2bn reais (US$5.1bn), with a focus on expanding water availability and treatment, and sewage collection.