Seacrest Petróleo is almost tripling its oil and gas output in Brazil to 7,200boe/d after the company concluded the acquisition of the Norte Capixaba onshore hub in the Espírito Santo basin from Petrobras.

The independent firm currently produces 2,444boe/d (2,232b/d of oil and 33,690m3/d of natural gas) through the 27 concessions of the Cricaré cluster, also in Espírito Santo, which was bought from the state-run oil firm in 2021.

The average output of Norte Capixaba, which comprises four fields, is approximately 4,737boe/d (4,600b/d of oil and 21,800m3/d of natural gas), corresponding to 3% of Espírito Santo’s total hydrocarbons production.

On Thursday, Seacrest said that combined production from Cricaré and Norte Capixaba is anticipated to be 8,064b/d in Q2 and the plan is to triple production by 2025 – a projection that is backed by proved and probable reserves of 140Mboe.

“We're now looking forward to executing on our strategy of profitable growth through a combination of low risk well activities and operational efficiencies in order to move towards a dividend paying position by the end of next year,” CEO Michael Stewart said in a statement.

The operation was concluded with a cash payment of US$427mn to Petrobras, in addition to the US$35.8mn paid when the contract was signed in February last year.

The federal oil giant is also expected to receive up to US$66mn in contingent payments, depending on future oil prices.

Doubts regarding the closing of the transaction were raised after the government ordered Petrobras to halt divestments underway.

However, the company decided to continue divestments whose contracts had already been signed, which was the case of Norte Capixaba.

“The conclusion of this deal reaffirms the legal security in our country, which is fundamental for attracting new investments,” Márcio Félix, president of independent oil companies’ association ABPIP, told BNamericas.

He said Seacrest now holds significant assets with major operational synergies in the onshore portion of the Espírito Santo basin.

“This will give more scale and competitiveness to the new operator, bringing as a consequence more production and generation of employment and income in the region,” Félix added.

OUTLOOK

Seacrest’s strategy is to conduct a series of low-risk redevelopment initiatives on the underinvested assets, including reopening shut-in wells, infill drilling, repressurizing reservoirs, expanding steam injection programs, and reopening oil treatment facilities.

Over time, the company aims to grow reserves by increasing the average recovery factor – currently at 29% – towards the factors seen for analogue fields, including certain assets within its portfolio which are at 35-50%.

Additionally, Seacrest expects its ownership of the Norte Capixaba terminal, with its storage and export facilities, to provide operational flexibility and allow it to leverage opportunities for marketing and capturing higher margins for its crude oil.

IPO

Seacrest held in February an initial public offering on the Oslo stock exchange, raising US$260mn.

The financial resources were used to pay a portion of the purchase price of Norte Capixaba and for general corporate purposes.