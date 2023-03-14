Second auction of 2023 promises to break investment record, with forecast of BRL 19.7 billion
By Aneel
March 14, 2023
This is a machine translation of the press release originally published in Portuguese
There are only three lots, but they form the largest set of transmission projects ever tendered by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), with an expected investment of R$ 19.7 billion. The Agency opens this Friday (03/17) Public Consultation nº 008/2023, which will receive suggestions on the public notice of the Transmission Auction nº 2/2023, for the construction and maintenance of 4,471 kilometers in transmission lines and 9,840 megawatts (MW) in conversion capacity at substations. The auction is scheduled for October 31 at B3's headquarters in São Paulo.
The three lots in question involve the construction of nine projects in five states – Goiás, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Tocantins. With construction deadlines between 60 and 72 months, they are expected to generate 36,000 jobs. According to the technical areas involved, this will probably be the biggest transmission auction ever held by the Agency, surpassing even Auction No. 1/2023, scheduled for June 30, which is expected to reach BRL 16 billion.
“This auction, the largest in terms of investment amounts ever carried out by ANEEL, is in line with the energy transition that Brazil has been undergoing. It is intended to bring the renewable energy generated largely in the Northeast of the country to the center of load consumption”, evaluated ANEEL director Ricardo Tili, rapporteur on the topic.
Among the lots presented, the first stands out, which includes the delivery of approximately 1,468 km of direct current transmission lines, crossing three states (Maranhão, Tocantins and Goiás). The set to be auctioned concentrates the largest investment foreseen in a lot already auctioned by ANEEL: R$ 15.9 billion. Due to its complexity, Lot 1 also has the longest completion period ever granted by the Agency: 72 months. This period is justified by the size of the work and the market's ability to meet construction demands.
Another peculiarity of Auction No. 2/2023 is that, if Lot 1 does not find interested parties, Lot 2 will not be advertised, since both developments are related.
Lots in detail can be seen here .
After analyzing the contributions of the public consultation and assessment by the Federal Court of Accounts, ANEEL's Board of Directors shall publish the public notice and the bidding notice. A technical clarification workshop on the main points of the event is scheduled for September.
Public Consultation No. 008/2023 will be available for contributions between 03/17 and 05/02/2023, by email cp008_2023@aneel.gov.br . The draft public notice and other information about the consultation will be published on the ANEEL portal in the space Consultas Publicas nº 008/2023.
