This is a machine translation of Sencinet's press release

With the objective of consolidating its position as a protagonist in the challenge of bringing the internet to schools in remote regions of Brazil, the integrator of solutions and managed services, Sencinet, ended the year 2022 reaching the mark of a thousand antennas operating together with ISPs that work in the northern region of the country. The structure, which should grow even more this year, according to the company's strategic planning, is in line with the government's objectives, since when speaking to the press, still in a preliminary way, about its plans, the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, pointed to the connectivity of schools as one of the main goals of the new administration.

With a proprietary satellite infrastructure, Sencinet closed at the end of 2022 a project in Peru with characteristics similar to those that will need to be faced in the states of the Brazilian Amazon region. After winning the bidding process in October 2021, Sencinet installed VSAT antennas in 1,303 existing schools in remote regions of that country, as part of the Basic Education Program for All (MINEDU / 26), developed by the Ministry of Education of Peru. As a result, these devices began to communicate via satellite in the Ku and Ka bands to provide internet access to approximately 200,000 students.

Secinet's executive director of sales and marketing, Jayme Ribeiro, explains that the satellite is used as a primary or backup communication link to ensure network flexibility and scalability by allowing increased bandwidth for new applications and growth in locations remote.

“The completion of the project in Peru reinforces the finding that this type of technology is effective and much more economical than other alternatives such as cabling, for example. The fact that Sencinet already has over a thousand distribution points operating on a commercial stage with our ISP partners in the Brazilian Amazon region puts the company in a position to accelerate the arrival of this important tool to educational institutions in the country”, he says.

In addition to partnerships with Amazonian ISPs, Sencinet equipment already operates in the connection between the Headquarters of the Attorney General's Office of the State of Amazonas and its jurisdictional units in the interior of the State. In this case, the service involves the use of satellite in the Ku band, including the supply of equipment, installation, operation, maintenance and proactive management of contracted services.

To further expand its presence in the region, Sencinet maintains an aggressive program of partnerships through the purchase of fiber optic connections with Internet providers (ISPs) in Tocantins, Pará, Amapá, Roraima, Amazonas, Acre and Rondônia. The initiative, which already has 1000 accredited companies, allows these entrepreneurs to increase their earnings by reaching large clients through Secinet.

About Sencinet

Secinet is an integrator of solutions and managed services, which operates in the corporate market of medium and large companies. And it has been designing and delivering mission-critical communications solutions across Latin America for decades. Its portfolio of SDWAN, security, hybrid clouds, satellites and networking products and services is designed to solve enterprise connectivity and security challenges. These four components allow the design of tailored solutions that offer the best conditions to enable the digitization of companies, the evolution of corporate networks and Internet and cloud applications, with the highest levels of security.