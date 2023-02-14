By Shell Argentina

February 14, 2023

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

Shell Argentina announced the start-up of an oil pipeline with a capacity to transport up to 125,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) between Sierras Blancas, in Neuquén, and Allen, in Río Negro.

The consortium in charge of the project is led by Shell with a 60% stake, accompanied by Pan American Energy (25%) and Pluspetrol (15%), and seeks to increase the crude evacuation capacity of the southern zone of Vaca Muerta.

“The greatest technical challenge in the basin in the short term is the evacuation of production from our operations. With this project, the first of its kind with private investment, we seek, together with our partners, to make a concrete contribution to the development of Vaca Muerta," said Ricardo Rodríguez, president of Shell Argentina. “It is also Shell's first midstream investment in the country. We are very proud and grateful to our team and to the contractors involved for the construction of the work safely and in record time," he said.

The construction, carried out by Techint in association with the local company SIMA , was done in a record time of nine months and employed more than 650 people and around 50 contractors and material suppliers, mostly from the region. The pipeline spans more than 105km between the provinces of Río Negro and Neuquén, and is 16 inches in diameter and has a series of innovations to measure and mitigate the impact of the project in real time. The leading midstream company Oldelval was in charge of monitoring the commissioning and will be the technical operator of the pipeline.

For his part, Marcos Bulgheroni, Group CEO of Pan American Energy, stated that "the inauguration of this pipeline is a clear demonstration of the coordination of national and provincial policies that enable the necessary investments for the development of Vaca Muerta." “In recent years, PAE has been investing steadily in the midstream to evacuate production from the Neuquén basin. From the industry and the State we must continue investing in gas pipelines, oil pipelines and maritime terminals to unleash the country's export potential”, he stated. Finally, he highlighted that the inauguration of the Sierras Blancas - Allen pipeline will allow PAE to evacuate production from its operated areas Coirón Amargo Sureste (CASE) and Aguada Cánepa.

“Participating in this project is very important for us given the development plans that Pluspetrol has for the coming years in Vaca Muerta. This pipeline gives us the possibility of having more capacity to transport liquids and, thus, continue contributing to the growth and development of the formation" commented Germán Macchi, Country Manager of Pluspetrol in Argentina.

The project is part of Shell Argentina's massive development project in Sierras Blancas , Cruz de Lorena and Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste (CASO), where the company has an installed processing capacity of 42,000 bpd between its EPF and CPF plants. Since entering Vaca Muerta, a decade ago, the company has drilled more than 100 wells and currently averages a production of 45,000 bpd, consolidating itself as the second largest producer of unconventional crude in the basin.