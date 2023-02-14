Shell Argentina together with partners PAE and Pluspetrol launch key oil pipeline for Vaca Muerta
By Shell Argentina
February 14, 2023
This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish
Shell Argentina announced the start-up of an oil pipeline with a capacity to transport up to 125,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) between Sierras Blancas, in Neuquén, and Allen, in Río Negro.
The consortium in charge of the project is led by Shell with a 60% stake, accompanied by Pan American Energy (25%) and Pluspetrol (15%), and seeks to increase the crude evacuation capacity of the southern zone of Vaca Muerta.
“The greatest technical challenge in the basin in the short term is the evacuation of production from our operations. With this project, the first of its kind with private investment, we seek, together with our partners, to make a concrete contribution to the development of Vaca Muerta," said Ricardo Rodríguez, president of Shell Argentina. “It is also Shell's first midstream investment in the country. We are very proud and grateful to our team and to the contractors involved for the construction of the work safely and in record time," he said.
The construction, carried out by Techint in association with the local company SIMA , was done in a record time of nine months and employed more than 650 people and around 50 contractors and material suppliers, mostly from the region. The pipeline spans more than 105km between the provinces of Río Negro and Neuquén, and is 16 inches in diameter and has a series of innovations to measure and mitigate the impact of the project in real time. The leading midstream company Oldelval was in charge of monitoring the commissioning and will be the technical operator of the pipeline.
For his part, Marcos Bulgheroni, Group CEO of Pan American Energy, stated that "the inauguration of this pipeline is a clear demonstration of the coordination of national and provincial policies that enable the necessary investments for the development of Vaca Muerta." “In recent years, PAE has been investing steadily in the midstream to evacuate production from the Neuquén basin. From the industry and the State we must continue investing in gas pipelines, oil pipelines and maritime terminals to unleash the country's export potential”, he stated. Finally, he highlighted that the inauguration of the Sierras Blancas - Allen pipeline will allow PAE to evacuate production from its operated areas Coirón Amargo Sureste (CASE) and Aguada Cánepa.
“Participating in this project is very important for us given the development plans that Pluspetrol has for the coming years in Vaca Muerta. This pipeline gives us the possibility of having more capacity to transport liquids and, thus, continue contributing to the growth and development of the formation" commented Germán Macchi, Country Manager of Pluspetrol in Argentina.
The project is part of Shell Argentina's massive development project in Sierras Blancas , Cruz de Lorena and Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste (CASO), where the company has an installed processing capacity of 42,000 bpd between its EPF and CPF plants. Since entering Vaca Muerta, a decade ago, the company has drilled more than 100 wells and currently averages a production of 45,000 bpd, consolidating itself as the second largest producer of unconventional crude in the basin.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Argentina)
Argentina’s Oldelval gets pipeline concession extension, presents US$890mn plan
The midstream oil player is preparing to break ground on a US$750mn pipeline project, and, in parallel, has drawn up a spending plan for 2027-37.
Southern Cone tender update watch
Hydrocarbons sector tenders in Argentina and Uruguay.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Sierras Blancas - Allen Pumping Station Pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Block Bajada del Palo Este
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: CN VII-A area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
17 hours ago
- Project: Néstor Kirchner natural gas pipeline, Phase I (Tratayén-Saturno-Salliqueló-San Jerónimo)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Loma de la Lata Norte area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Patagónica refinery (Comodoro Rivadavia refinery)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Chachahuén area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Field La Amarga Chica
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Aguada Toledo - Sierra Barrosa area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Lujan de Cuyo Refinery Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Enersud Energy S.A. (Enersud Energy)
-
Enersud Energy S.A. is a subsidiary of the Argentine power company Genneia. The firm's main activities are natural gas trading and transportation and it is also involved in the ...
- Company: BC Desarrollos Energéticos S.A. (BC Desarrollos Energéticos)
-
BC Desarrollos Energéticos S.A., formerly Basur Desarrollos Energéticos S.A., is an Argentine oil and gas exploration and production company. In 2017, the firm established a joi...
- Company: Grupo Pluspetrol (Pluspetrol)
-
Founded in 1977, Argentine oil firm Pluspetrol S.A. is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas, particularly of unconventional resources. In Latin America, Plus...
- Company: Total Austral S.A. (TotalEnergies Austral)
-
Total Austral S.A., a producing subsidiary of French multinational integrated oil and gas company Total S.A., began operations in Argentina in 1978. The company operates and own...
- Company: Shell Argentina
-
Shell Compañía Argentina de Petróleo S.A. (Shell CAPSA) is a subsidiary of Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell plc established in 1914 for manufacturing and trading of refined petrole...
- Company: Desmet Ballestra Argentina S.A.I.C. (Desmet Ballestra Argentina)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Arenas Argentinas del Paraná
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: YPF S.A. (YPF)
-
YPF S.A. is an Argentine fully integrated oil and gas company from upstream to downstream, including gas and power segments. It engages in the exploration, development and produ...
- Company: Enap Sipetrol Argentina S.A. (Enap Sipetrol Argentina)
-
Enap Sipetrol Argentina is a subsidiary of Enap Sipetrol, a company focused on oil and gas exploration and production which operates as the international arm of Chile's state-ow...
- Company: Pan American Energy LLC (Pan American Energy)
-
Argentine firm Pan American Energy LLC (PAE) is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which holds hydrocarbon reserves in Argentina, Bolivia and Chile. The company ...