Statement from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT)

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

Currently, 111.7 kilometers of a total of 169.23 km that this highway consists of are already in operation

Once fully completed, there will be a direct benefit for the 80,000 inhabitants of the 16 communities in the region.

This section has 7 bridges, 4 crossing structures and 1 junction

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) put into operation 18.2 kilometers of the Mitla-Entronque Tehuantepec II highway, ranging from km 147+640 to km 165+838. With this progress, 111.7 km of a total of 169.23 km are already in operation, of which this important highway project in Oaxaca consists.

Currently it is possible to use this road from its beginning at km 43+000 (Mitla junction) to km 91+000 (Tepuxtepec junction) and from km 147+640 (Lachixila junction) to the end at km 210+000 (junction Tehuantepec II), where it joins Highway 185D, Salina Cruz-La Ventosa.

The municipalities favored by the opening of this new section are: San Juan Lachixila from km 143+720 to km 160+000 and Santiago Lachiguiri from km 160+000 to km 165+600, which significantly reduces travel times to the area of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec. This stretch has 7 bridges, 4 crossing structures and 2 junctions.

More than 1,891 direct and 5,673 indirect jobs are generated during the construction stage. It is estimated that in the complete route there will be a saving of 2.5 hours, which will be used by more than 3 thousand vehicles per day on average.

It should be noted that, once the highway is fully completed, there will be a direct benefit for the 80,000 inhabitants of the 16 communities through which it crosses. It will facilitate communication with the Tehuantepec Isthmus region and the neighboring states of Chiapas and Veracruz, as well as offering better access to the Mixe zone.

This highway is 73.31 percent complete and will be ready by the end of 2023. It will have a total length of 169.23 kilometers, with a crown width of 12 meters and a road width of 7 meters. It will have 54 bridges, 13 viaducts, 10 tunnels, 20 junctions and accesses, 108 crossing structures and two toll booths.

It will also improve the development of highly marginalized communities, through the granting of paving subsidies to municipal heads that connect and are part of the accesses to the Mitla-Entronque Tehuantepec II highway, which are: Santiago Quiavicuzas, San Juan Lachixila , Santiago Lachiguiri and Santo Domingo Tepuxtepec.

Actions like this are essential to boost the benefits for the people, from a greater economic activity triggered by the increase in tourism, generating better conditions for the transport of people and goods in the area.

--000--