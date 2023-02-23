Mexico
Press Release

SICT offers to respond to a toll problem for towing on federal highways

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Highways - Roads Highway Operator

By the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT)

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

  • The Undersecretariat of Transportation receives CONATRAM executives in the framework of the protests of that group in 16 states and the capital of the country
  • The Government of Mexico is working through various federal instances to promptly address this situation, with the publication of a new regulation on the matter.

The Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) met with executives members of the National Confederation of Mexican Transporters (CONATRAM), who exposed the problems they face regarding the rates of towing services on federal highways.

In a meeting led by the Undersecretary of Transportation, Rogelio Jiménez Pons, the SICT offered to give priority attention to the situation suffered by the federal trucking of cargo, after pointing out that this phenomenon registers levels that require the prompt intervention of the Mexican state.

Likewise, he recognized the need to have a regulation that puts an end to tariff abuses against the sector, as well as to adopt additional measures that imply the support and intervention of other government entities, such as the National Guard and the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

To this end, he stated that work groups will be set up shortly to address this problem specifically and actions can be taken immediately or in the short and medium term whenever urgent decisions cannot be postponed, since the issue of federal motor transport is a matter of national interest.

The authorities listened to the demands of the carriers headed by the president of the National Confederation of Mexican Carriers (CONATRAM), Elías Dip Ramé, whose organization carried out a series of symbolic protests in 16 SICT Centers in the country and offices in the City of Mexico.

For his part, the head of the SICT Legal Affairs Unit, José Luis Palomares, and the general director of Autotransporte Federal, Nohémi Muñoz Benitez, agreed that this unit is working on a joint solution with the participation of all the sectors involved to put an end to the abusive behavior of those who provide the drag service on the roads.

A precedent needs to be set against these practices, they finally emphasized.

--o0o--

