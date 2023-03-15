Siemens press release

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

CDMX, March 15, 2023 - Siemens México and the Secretariat of Economic Development of Mexico City signed a collaboration agreement, on March 14, 2023, to promote technological and economic development and growth. of the city through strategies, actions, programs and projects whose pillar will be the use of clean technologies, state-of-the-art solutions and operational practices in Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MIPYMES).

The event was attended by Lic. Fadlala Akabani Hneide, Secretary of Economic Development of Mexico City, Alejandro Preinfalk, CEO of Siemens Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, and Marco Cosío, VP of Smart Infrastructure at Siemens for the region.

Alejandro Preinfalk stated that this agreement represents enormous satisfaction for Siemens, a great commitment to the city and the country, which allows accelerating economic development in a comprehensive manner.

He highlighted that Siemens has had a presence in Mexico for 129 years, with electrification solutions that are still in operation a century after they were implemented, such as the hydroelectric plant located along the Necaxa River.

“The quality of our technology and innovation is recognized in all the automotive and beer production industries, nationwide. As if that were not enough, we are present, through our solutions and services, in a little more than 20% of the energy that is produced and 50% of that that is distributed throughout the country”, stressed the manager.

During his speech, Secretary Fadlala Akabani Hneide mentioned that this agreement between Siemens and Mexico City comes at a great time for the country for various reasons, including the global trend of relocation of manufacturing companies, which seek a better positioning geography to meet the needs of supply chains.

“It has to do with MSMEs, since, in this relocation trend, companies that want to invest in Mexico are looking for partners and allies prepared to strengthen the business value chain and thus achieve greater productivity and strengthen their competitiveness. With Siemens, which is a leader in technology and innovation around Industry 4.0 and automation, we can help companies to modernize and update to face the challenges of different markets”, he assured.

He added that with this strategic alliance they hope to benefit and help the growth of Mexican companies. “We have a stable economy, a responsible government with very solid fiscal and financial discipline that allows us to plan in the medium term; Siemens will help us in the transfer of experience and knowledge to strengthen economic development."

On the other hand, Marco Cosío revealed that electromobility, energy decentralization, industry 4.0, smart cities, decarbonization, sustainability, automation and smart buildings are technological trends in which Siemens is a leader in management and implementation.

“This collaboration agreement is to share our experience, transmit technological knowledge and develop, together with the public sector, strategies for training, linking, supporting companies and certification. I know that we will design adequate mechanisms to implement intelligent infrastructure in buildings and urban complexes, in order to contribute to the reduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to the environment, among more transformation actions”, explained Cosío.

Main agreements of the agreement between Siemens and the Secretariat of Economic Development of Mexico City:

• Share technological knowledge about digitization and Industry 4.0 and experiences in implementation in other regions of the world.

• Develop training activities, linkage, support in business work and certification of a national or international nature.

• Support entrepreneurship through the licensing of various software tools.

• Design of initiatives that allow the implementation of intelligent infrastructure in buildings, urban complexes and public spaces.