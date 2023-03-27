Canada’s Sigma Lithium will invest an additional 1bn reais (US$190mn) in its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state.

The additional sum is for phases two and three of the project, as 2bn reais were allocated to phase one.

“Sigma is responsible for placing Brazil in a very competitive position for the entire input chain for the global energy transition, bringing a unique focus on sustainability management to the sector and a paradigm shift with the addition of 70 times value to the mineral input,” CEO Ana Cabral said in a press release.

Sigma, which operates in Brazil through subsidiary Sigma Mineração, expects phase one, involving production capacity of 270,000t/y, to be completed during the first half.

The phase two and three expansions will add 496,000t/y (67,400t/y LCE) to the operation, for a total of 766,000t/y (104,000t/y LCE), according to a corporate presentation.

MORE INVESTMENT

The project is in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of Minas Gerais and has attracted other companies.

Canada’s Spark Energy Minerals has concluded the acquisition of six exploration permits comprising some 8,600ha of surface area from Talisma Venture Partners.

“With the recent preliminary exploration results announced March 7, with our joint venture partner Foxfire Metals, this acquisition creates a much larger and localized land package for us to explore which generates an increased confidence level of a significant discovery in the Lithium Valley,” CEO Peter Wilson said in a press release.