Sigma Lithium obtains environmental operating license for Brazil project
Canada’s Sigma Lithium said it obtained the environmental operating license for its Grota do Cirilo project to produce battery grade lithium concentrate.
The project is considered a milestone for the development of the lithium segment in Brazil.
The company is investing 3bn reais (US$594mn) in Grota do Cirilo, which is located in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of Minas Gerais state. The project will be developed in three phases with production from the first phase expected to start this month.
Phase one involves production capacity of 270,000t/y, while the second and third phases will add 496,000t/y.
Grota do Cirilo is attracting other companies to Vale do Jequitinhonha and has prompted the state government to advance with various initiatives.
"In the coming weeks we are going to announce a program designed by the state government to encourage lithium projects in Minas Gerais, with public resources for research activities, acceleration of environmental licensing processes, as well as credit lines and training of local workers," Fernando Passalio de Avelar, Minas Gerais state secretary for economic development, told BNamericas.
Along with Sigma, other companies that are investing in the state’s lithium segment include Atlas Lithium Corporation, Latin Resources, Deep Rock and Lithium Ionic.
Phase 2 and 3
Sigma has hired DRA Global to work alongside Promon Engenharia for the design and construction of Grota do Cirilo’s phase two and three.
"The final objective for DRA and Promon in detailed engineering will be to determine an FEL-3 (front-end loading) level capex for the phase 2 & 3 expansion and to obtain quotes for a fully costed estimate," said the company.
The detailed engineering report is expected to be completed in the second quarter and the funding for both phases will come from cash flow generation, it said.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Brazilian mining association presents sustainability proposals
The head of Ibram, Raul Jungmann, met with environment and climate change minister Marina Silva to discuss environmental aspects and the fight agai...
BHP reveals interest in investing in Argentina
The Melbourne-based mining giant announced possible investments in San Juan province.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Alemão
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Capanema Maximization (ex-Capanema)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Serra Verde
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Gelado
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Serra Sul 120 (Carajas S11D Expansion)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Ariquemes
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Salobo III
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Pantera
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: CentroGold (ex Gurupi)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Northern and southern complexes (Grota do Cirilo Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Tucano Resources Mineração Ltda. (Great Panther Tucano)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Buritirama Mineração S.A. (Buritirama Mineração)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Serviço Geológico do Brasil
- Company: Metalcore Indústria e Comércio de Metais SPE S/A (Metalcore)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Grupo Cornélio Brennand
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...