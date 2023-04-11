Canada’s Sigma Lithium said it obtained the environmental operating license for its Grota do Cirilo project to produce battery grade lithium concentrate.

The project is considered a milestone for the development of the lithium segment in Brazil.

The company is investing 3bn reais (US$594mn) in Grota do Cirilo, which is located in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of Minas Gerais state. The project will be developed in three phases with production from the first phase expected to start this month.

Phase one involves production capacity of 270,000t/y, while the second and third phases will add 496,000t/y.

Grota do Cirilo is attracting other companies to Vale do Jequitinhonha and has prompted the state government to advance with various initiatives.

"In the coming weeks we are going to announce a program designed by the state government to encourage lithium projects in Minas Gerais, with public resources for research activities, acceleration of environmental licensing processes, as well as credit lines and training of local workers," Fernando Passalio de Avelar, Minas Gerais state secretary for economic development, told BNamericas.

Along with Sigma, other companies that are investing in the state’s lithium segment include Atlas Lithium Corporation, Latin Resources, Deep Rock and Lithium Ionic.

Phase 2 and 3

Sigma has hired DRA Global to work alongside Promon Engenharia for the design and construction of Grota do Cirilo’s phase two and three.

"The final objective for DRA and Promon in detailed engineering will be to determine an FEL-3 (front-end loading) level capex for the phase 2 & 3 expansion and to obtain quotes for a fully costed estimate," said the company.

The detailed engineering report is expected to be completed in the second quarter and the funding for both phases will come from cash flow generation, it said.