Sinaloa moves forward with access road tender for Santa María dam

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Mexico’s Sinaloa state will receive bids this month to build access roads to the 16.3bn-peso (US$786mn) Santa María dam project on the Baluarte River.

Proposals will be received and opened on February 23, according to the tender notice (LO-925004998-E2-2023) published on procurement site Compranet.

The state expects works to begin in Rosario municipality on March 9 and finish on June 30.

The dam project has reached 81.5% progress and is expected to be finished in December, according to Mexico’s water authority (Conagua).

For this year, the federal government allocated 10.4bn pesos to the works, making it the biggest item in the budget’s water infrastructure category

Mexican infrastructure giant ICA is leading construction for the main works. The dam’s wall will have a maximum height of 153m and a length of 784m, according to its cost/benefit analysis.

Construction began in 2015 during the administration of former president Enrique Peña Nieto, but progress was repeatedly halted. After President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pledged to resurrect the project and complete it by the end of his term in 2024, works resumed in December 2020.

Ciudad Juárez wastewater project moves forward

NADBank will provide US$26mn for the project in Mexico's Chihuahua state.

Mexico's Cabo San Lucas looking to stop using aquifer water

Two projects are already underway to wean Cabo San Lucas off the aquifer: construction of a desalination plant and a new reservoir, in addition to ...

Baja California launches water tenders amid severe drought

At a glance: Mexico City's green infrastructure program

Con la implementación correcta de marcos regulatorios hídricos se salvará el agua en México y el planeta

Mexico launches tender to rehabilitate Coahuila dam

Mexico City tender watch

Hurricane Agatha damages Oaxaca state water infra, bridges

Municipal water tenders underway in Mexico's Tamaulipas state

Xcelerate 2022 - Energy Exemplar's premiere Energy Modeling & Simulation Summit

Highway toll hike expected to impact Mexican construction costs

New Petrobras CEO to sharpen focus on energy transition

All plain sailing for Samsung in Brazil

Energy products expected to remain the standouts in Brazil-US trade

Ecuador seeks to return faulty US$3.4bn hydro to Chinese contractor

