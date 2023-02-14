Sinaloa moves forward with access road tender for Santa María dam
Mexico’s Sinaloa state will receive bids this month to build access roads to the 16.3bn-peso (US$786mn) Santa María dam project on the Baluarte River.
Proposals will be received and opened on February 23, according to the tender notice (LO-925004998-E2-2023) published on procurement site Compranet.
The state expects works to begin in Rosario municipality on March 9 and finish on June 30.
The dam project has reached 81.5% progress and is expected to be finished in December, according to Mexico’s water authority (Conagua).
For this year, the federal government allocated 10.4bn pesos to the works, making it the biggest item in the budget’s water infrastructure category.
Mexican infrastructure giant ICA is leading construction for the main works. The dam’s wall will have a maximum height of 153m and a length of 784m, according to its cost/benefit analysis.
Construction began in 2015 during the administration of former president Enrique Peña Nieto, but progress was repeatedly halted. After President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pledged to resurrect the project and complete it by the end of his term in 2024, works resumed in December 2020.
