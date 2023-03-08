Bolivia’s push to diversify its energy matrix is advancing with the execution of power projects for a combined 544MW.

Information from state power company Ende shows that completion of hydros Miguillas (204MW) and Ivirizu (290MW) reaches 35% and 70%, respectively, with the latter due online in the second half of 2024.

Expansion of the generation park also will receive a boost in the near-term with the start of wind projects La Ventolera (24MW) and Warnes II (21MW) which were recently awarded.

And construction of a 5MW pilot plant as part of the planned 100MW Laguna Colorada geothermal complex is nearing completion.

Meanwhile, studies continue for early-stage hydros Banda Azul, Cañahuecal, Cuenca media del Río Grande, Juntas Corani and Santa Bárbara.

Other projects in the pipeline include 310MW of new solar capacity, which would include a photovoltaic park in La Paz department.

Ende forecasts that the consolidation of its renewable energy projects will reduce natural gas consumption by 1.91 million cubic meters per day.

The government expects that the matrix shift will free up gas to help cover domestic supply, fulfill export pledges, and industrialize the hydrocarbon, amid falling gas production.

In 2022, Ende invested 1.06bn bolivianos (US$153mn) in generation, followed by transmission (239mn bolivianos) and distribution (42mn bolivianos).

In the World Energy Council's 2022 Trilemma Index, which looks at energy security, energy equity, and environmental sustainability of energy systems in 91 countries, Bolivia ranked 56.

