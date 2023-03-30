Snapshot: Ecuador hydrocarbons transporter Flopec’s project pipeline
Ecuador’s state maritime hydrocarbons transporter Flopec has laid out a roadmap as part of its strategic plan.
The company – established 50 years ago – looks to modernize and expand its fleet, and build out infrastructure, among other tasks, underpinned by the incorporation of new technologies.
In 2022, Flopec moved 130Mb with 50 vessels, including its own, time charters and in association.
The bulk were crude exports which totaled 115Mb or 97% of oil sent out of the country. The shipments went primarily to the West Coast of the US, Panama, Chile, Peru, the Far East and the Caribbean.
The rest were imports of petroleum products (13.9Mb), such as high-octane naphtha, diesel 2 and ultra-low sulfur diesel, and the transport of Colombian crude (1.07Mb).
Among Flopec’s proposed projects is the acquisition of two new vessels, for which it has budgeted US$23mn and US$27.8mn, respectively.
The operator’s current fleet consists of Aframax tankers Zaruma and Pichincha, Panamax vessel Aztec, Handymax ships Santiago and Zamora, and the Armonía small tanker.
Flopec has also forecast spend of US$20mn for a fuel terminal which would handle diesel, gasoline, bunker, fuel oil and natural gas, and be built at national oil company Petroecuador's Monteverde LPG terminal.
According to preliminary information, storage capacity would be around 1.6Mb and components include the construction of a 25km pipeline to La Libertad.
Flopec signed a 90-day contract with an individual consultant on January 23 to carry out studies for the terminal.
And on the tech front, the company is eyeing the acquisition of an enterprise resource planning type system to integrate its commercial, operations, technical and financial areas.
