Snapshot: Nicaragua's Bluefields port project
The Nicaraguan government is moving forward with a plan to build a US$600mn deepwater port in Bluefields, on the southern Caribbean coast, with the help of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei).
The project, that was announced last decade by national port company EPN, was initially expected to have all its feasibility studies completed by the end of 2020. However, funds required to advance to a further stage were not secured.
After several years of delay, last November the transport and infrastructure ministry (MTI) signed an agreement with the development bank to move forward with the plans.
The current port in Bluefields Bay is El Bluff, located near the Escondido River and some 380km from capital Managua. El Bluff currently has a single 160m pier.
The construction of the new project “would eliminate the dependence of the country on ports in neighboring nations, and reduce export costs for Nicaraguans, allowing the country to compete for exportable freight,” Cabei’s executive president Dante Mossi said last week.
As part of the project, 7.2km of highway will be built to connect the port with the country’s road network.
In March last year, EPN director Virgilio Silva vowed to have the port built before the end of Daniel Ortega’s administration. Silva also said the project would help boost exports to China, with whom Nicaragua established diplomatic relationships in December 2021.
According to Cabei, its staff met last week with Nicaraguan officials to analyze the mechanisms and actions to build the port. The project was reportedly deemed feasible by the bank after reviewing studies carried out by an independent consultant.
The port will help the country double its exports of around US$600mn in five or six years, according to finance minister Iván Acosta.
When plans to build the port first emerged in 2015, officials said it would have a depth of 8-10m and be able to receive ships carrying 5,000-10,000 deadweight tons.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Nicaragua)
Snapshot: Nicaragua's Bluefields port project
The project, which requires around US$600mn, will receive funds from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration.
How China entices Central American countries
BNamericas talks to Enrique Dussel Peters about the political-economic relations that are emerging between China and the region.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: INTEGRAL PROJECT CAVIAHUE COSTANERA AV. QUIMEY CÓ BETWEEN LAS CHAQUIRAS AND ARROYO AGRIO PROVINCE OF NEUQUÉN
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: N / A RP. 0007 ESQUIU VALLECITO (EMP. RP N 11)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: RN N 35 ACCESSES RN. 0035 ACCESS TO SANTA ROSA INDUSTRIAL PARK (I) ROTONDA NORTE DE ACC
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Rio Grande
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: CONSERVATION AND MAINTENANCE SERVICE OF ROAD CORRIDOR SECTION I LINE 3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: PAVING WITH GUTIERREZHUDSON
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE IN STREETS OF THE MUNICIPALITY AND ACCESSIBILITY ON BELGRANO SUR RAILWAY ROADS
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: EZEIZA CENTRAL PARK
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Project for the Consolidation of Equitable and Environmentally Sustainable Urban Territory in the Town of Charata (chaco).
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: BRW Ingeniería y Construcción S.A.C.
- Company: Brain Ingeniería Vial S.A.S.
- Company: Hace Ingenieros S.A.S.
- Company: Icoem Colombia S.A.S.
- Company: Dillingham Construction International Inc. (DCII)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Basalto Drilling SpA (Basalto Drilling)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Consorcio Reactivaciones 2021
- Company: Quijano & Associates
- Company: Parker Hannifin Corporation Chile Ltda. (Parker Hannifin Chile)
-
Parker Hannifin Chile is a motion and control technologies company. A subsidiary of Parker Hannifin Corp., it offers systems and solutions for applications in pneumatics, electr...