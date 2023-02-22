Snapshot: Vaca Muerta's biggest gas producers
Companies operating in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta unconventional hydrocarbons formation are supporting national gas output as conventional production wanes.
Overall gas production in Argentina was 128Mm3/d (million cubic meters per day) in December, up 1.5% month-on-month but down 0.3% year-on-year, according to a report from the General Mosconi institute energy think tank, which uses federal energy department data.
National shale and tight gas production climbed 3.8% and 5.1%, to 70.5Mm3/d, as shale offset a drop in tight production. Conventional gas output fell 1.2% and 6.3% to 57.9Mm3/d.
At Vaca Muerta, located within the Neuquén basin, December production was 49.9Mm3/d, up 7.2% month-on-month and 14.5% year-on-year, according to the report.
Midstream projects to ease a Neuquén basin dispatch bottleneck and carry gas to northern users, whose supply from Bolivia is dwindling – along with production commitments under national incentives scheme Plan Gas – should help keep output ticking up.
The 573km first phase of the Vaca Muerta gas pipeline (pictured) is penciled in to become operational around mid-year, to ease Neuquén basin dispatch and help substitute some imported LNG. According to a statement from state energy company Energía Argentina, which is leading the project, work is advancing as planned.
The initiative to carry Neuquén basin gas north, which comprises flow-reversal work and construction of duct La Carlota-Tío Pujio, is led by transporter TGN and linked to the Vaca Muerta pipeline project. Argentina has lined up financing from regional development bank CAF. Argentine gas regulator Enargas is tasked with including work in TGN's mandatory investment plan.
Argentina is also looking to ramp up piped gas exports to its neighbors and begin liquefaction in order to tap the global LNG market, the latter project requiring hefty outlay and, likely, bespoke legislation to help safeguard investor interests.
In terms of foreign sales, five natural gas export authorization requests were published in January, filed by Petrobras Operaciones, NRG Energía, Pan American Energy, Pluspetrol and YPF, according to data from the federal energy department.
As of Wednesday, 10 requested had been published in February, filed by Pampa Energía, Total Austral, Pan American Energy and Wintershall Dea.
Chile is currently Argentina’s biggest gas export market. The bulk of gas is piped through a duct linking the Neuquén basin and Santiago Metropolitan region.
VACA MUERTA’S TOP 5 GAS PRODUCERS
No. 1
Company: YPF
December production: 14.8Mm3/d (down 2.6% month-on-month and up 2.5% year-on-year)
No. 2
Company: Tecpetrol
December production: 13.9Mm3/d (up 35.6% and 5.2%)
No. 3
Company: Total Austral
December production: 7.9Mm3/d (up 2.7% and 68.5%)
No. 4
Company: Pan American Energy
December production: 5.7Mm3/d (down 3.5% and up 62.5%)
No. 5
Company: Pluspetrol
December production: 4.1Mm3/d (up 4.7% and down 2.7%)
