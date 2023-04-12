SNMPE demands respect for free competition and equal conditions in the hydrocarbons sector
SNMPE communication
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
The National Society of Mining, Oil and Energy (SNMPE) expressed its concern regarding recent public statements by the Minister of Energy and Mines, regarding the forthcoming publication of a supreme decree that would award, without any bidding, lots I, VI, X and Z-2B to the state hydrocarbons company.
“The Political Constitution of Peru establishes that the State must ensure free competition in investment and also that there must be equal treatment among all investors, whether public or private. A decree like the one announced contravenes the constitutional principles, generating distortions in the market”, stressed the SNMPE.
In this context, he explained that, according to current legal regulations, in the face of the expression of interest of more than one actor in an oil block, it is up to PERUPETRO to carry out a tender that summons the interested actors to compete, under equal conditions. , and award the lot to the best offer that benefits the national interest.
“As a country, what we urgently need is to have clear policies that generate greater investment and the interest of more players who compete by presenting their best technical credentials; but not measures that go in the opposite direction, ”said the energy mining union.
In continuous crisis
As we have previously warned, the hydrocarbons sector is going through one of the worst crises in its history. Barely 40,000 barrels of oil are produced per day, a figure that is minimal compared to the growing demand in the domestic market that exceeds 250,000 barrels per day, which forces us to be a net importer of fuels.
“As part of this crisis, the national company has been going through a difficult financial and operational stage. Therefore, we should focus on promoting transparency, good corporate governance and efficient financial management. Petroperú belongs to all Peruvians and we must ensure that it is sustainable”, he stressed.
Likewise, he highlighted that today the state company already has pending commitments such as the operation of the North Peruvian Pipeline, guaranteeing the operation of Block 192, among others, and managing the works committed in the Loreto Gap Closing Plan.
According to current regulations, PERUPETRO must promote a bidding process for the lots that are about to expire, seeking the best option for the country and the population, in which the state company also participates on equal terms with the other actors.
"If this supreme decree is given, not only will free competition and equal treatment be affected, but it will continue to reduce the competitiveness of the sector, scaring away private investment," warned the business union.
Finally, the SNMPE reiterated the need for the State to have a clear and determined commitment to the hydrocarbons industry, promoting predictability for all market agents, equal treatment and respect for compliance with existing legal regulations without exceptions.
