Bolivia’s state power company Ende has awarded a contract to carry out green hydrogen studies.

Madrid-based engineering group Tecnatom will carry out work which will support development of a pilot project at Ende Guaracachi’s 5MW Cobija solar park.

The other bidder for the 120-day contract was Consorcio Regenera-Inesco.

The alternative fuel would be used at the Bahía thermal plant in Cobija, which is the capital of Pando department in the northwest of the country.

Ende information shows that other projects under study include a deal between Siemens and Ende Andina to implement green hydrogen in the latter’s thermoelectric plants.

At the hydrocarbons and energies ministry’s 2022 public accountability hearing last month, minister Franklin Molina Ortiz said that a national green hydrogen plan was in development.

