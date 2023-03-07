Spanish firm lands Bolivia green hydrogen consultancy work
Bolivia’s state power company Ende has awarded a contract to carry out green hydrogen studies.
Madrid-based engineering group Tecnatom will carry out work which will support development of a pilot project at Ende Guaracachi’s 5MW Cobija solar park.
The other bidder for the 120-day contract was Consorcio Regenera-Inesco.
The alternative fuel would be used at the Bahía thermal plant in Cobija, which is the capital of Pando department in the northwest of the country.
Ende information shows that other projects under study include a deal between Siemens and Ende Andina to implement green hydrogen in the latter’s thermoelectric plants.
At the hydrocarbons and energies ministry’s 2022 public accountability hearing last month, minister Franklin Molina Ortiz said that a national green hydrogen plan was in development.
Also Read Green Hydrogen in Latin America: Putting the Pieces in Place
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Bolivia)
More than 24,800 families in rural areas accessed the basic electricity service this 2022
More than 24,800 families in rural areas accessed the basic electricity service this 2022
Does private renewable energy have a future in Bolivia?
One of the barriers keeping private developers at bay would be subsidized natural gas power generation.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Ivirizu hydro plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Banda Azul hydro plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Juana Azurduy de Padilla transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Cañahuecal Hydroelectric Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Riberalta biomass power plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Cobija biomass power plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Andean electrical interconnection system (SINEA)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Santa Cruz Wind Complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Warnes II wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: La Ventolera wind park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Conarq
- Company: Francisco Simeon Arce Olmos
- Company: Inesco S.A. (Inesco)
- Company: Moreno Baldivieso
- Company: EQO-NIXUS
- Company: Consorcio AIN Active/EQO Nixus/OCA