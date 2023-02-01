Spotlight: Key priorities for Chile's budding power storage segment
The road to implement Chile's energy storage law will start with an overhaul of key regulation, according to an energy ministry authority.
Areas that could see change include those covering the coordination of system operation, integration of small generation assets (PMGDs in Chile) and distributed generation payment schemes.
A key point of contention will be whether storage assets can draw power from the grid to charge their batteries when an associated generator, such as a wind farm, is not generating enough power, Ricardo Gálvez, head of market regulation at the energy ministry, told an ATA Insights webinar on Tuesday.
"This could reduce the operational capacity of those batteries and could become a problem in terms of the economic assessment [of the projects]. Therefore, this needs to be changed quickly," Gálvez said.
The official servant expects the current spot-market disparity between daytime and night-time injection prices to quickly attract storage investments once the rules are in place, as a solar generator could immediately increase its revenues if it can store cheap daytime energy and inject expensive power at night.
"From the point of view of spot market prices, we have very low marginal costs in the day and high in the afternoon and night. We have a spread of prices that is easily wider than US$100 every day, and so there's a relevant opportunity there," Galvez said.
Another area where storage is expected to play a key role is in the wholesale market, where storage and storage-equipped renewable plants can help arbitrate prices, provide ancillary services and participate in the capacity market, expanding their economic possibilities and helping stabilize the power grid.
Claudio Seebach, head of generation trade group Generadoras de Chile, told BNamericas last week that storage was the key to alleviating the Chilean power grid's increasingly strained transmission system and avoiding the curtailment of wind and solar in high-congestion areas.
During a different webinar on Wednesday, Chile's grid coordinator CEN said it was charting a path towards openly tendering the grid's voltage regulation services, which will need storage to play a role in the fully decarbonized grid Chile is aiming for.
"We need to prepare the electric power grid for an operation with 100% renewable supply by the year 2030," said Ernesto Huber, CEN's executive director. Tendering out these kinds of services is expected to improve the grid's stability and robustness, he added, and help CEN manage the grid's increasing complexity.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Chile)
Amid energy transition, Chile officials work on draft transmission legislation
One initiative introduces relatively limited changes in areas where there is already general consensus, the other larger in scope and requiring a l...
Spotlight: The big challenges facing Chile’s fast-growing NCRE sector
Non-conventional renewable energy plants accounted for a record 33% of generation in 2022 following years of heavy investment – but action is seen ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Solar Laja Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Expansion of San Marcos Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Sectioning of Line 1x110 kV Arica Pozo Almonte in Dolores Substation
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Santa Elena Lighthouse Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: PFV Alto Jahuel Solar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Oxypora Wind PMGD
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: El Peñon Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: San Rafael Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: PVP Romeral Solar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Alghero Solar Photovoltaic Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Bechtel Chile Ltda. (Bechtel Chile)
-
Bechtel Chile Ltda., the local unit of the US engineering and construction company, offers services to clients for the development, engineering, construction and administration ...
- Company: Compañía General de Electricidad S.A. (CGE)
-
Chilean holding Compañía General de Electricidad S.A. (CGE) is engaged in electric power generation, transmission, distribution and trading; and natural gas distribution for the...
- Company: Imelsa S.A. (Imelsa)
-
Imelsa S.A. is a Chilean company dedicated to the development, construction, operation and commercialization of electric power projects. The company, founded in 2002, offers eng...
- Company: Enel Generación Chile S.A. (Enel Generación Chile)
-
Enel Generación Chile S.A., formerly known as Endesa Chile, is a Chilean electricity generator and supplier in Chile with a generator park of 110 units and an installed capacity...
- Company: Enel Distribución Chile S.A. (Enel Distribución Chile)
-
Enel Distribución Chile S.A., formerly Chilectra, is a Chilean power distribution company part of multinational energy group Enel. It manages two subsidiaries: Empresa Eléctrica...
- Company: Corporación de Fomento de la Producción (Corfo) (Corfo)
-
Chilean state development agency Corfo administers a range of services and incentives designed to promote and help business investments in Chile. It promotes economic developmen...
- Company: Orion Power
-
Orion Power is a Chilean company based in Santiago, aimed at the comprehensive development of solar photovoltaic generation projects from its origin, including licensing, commis...
- Company: Golder Associates S.A. (Golder Associates Chile)
-
Golder Associates S.A., the Chilean subsidiary of Canada's Global Associate, provides consulting, design, and construction services in the specialist areas of earth, environment...
- Company: Sustentable S.A. (Sustentable)
-
Chilean environmental management and consultancy provider Sustentable S.A. aims to achieve higher energy efficiency in investment projects, and public and private initiatives. F...
- Company: POCH by WSP (POCH)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...