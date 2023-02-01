Chile
News

Spotlight: Key priorities for Chile's budding power storage segment

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Energy Storage
Spotlight: Key priorities for Chile's budding power storage segment

The road to implement Chile's energy storage law will start with an overhaul of key regulation, according to an energy ministry authority.

Areas that could see change include those covering the coordination of system operation, integration of small generation assets (PMGDs in Chile) and distributed generation payment schemes.

A key point of contention will be whether storage assets can draw power from the grid to charge their batteries when an associated generator, such as a wind farm, is not generating enough power, Ricardo Gálvez, head of market regulation at the energy ministry, told an ATA Insights webinar on Tuesday.

"This could reduce the operational capacity of those batteries and could become a problem in terms of the economic assessment [of the projects]. Therefore, this needs to be changed quickly," Gálvez said.

The official servant expects the current spot-market disparity between daytime and night-time injection prices to quickly attract storage investments once the rules are in place, as a solar generator could immediately increase its revenues if it can store cheap daytime energy and inject expensive power at night.

"From the point of view of spot market prices, we have very low marginal costs in the day and high in the afternoon and night. We have a spread of prices that is easily wider than US$100 every day, and so there's a relevant opportunity there," Galvez said.

Another area where storage is expected to play a key role is in the wholesale market, where storage and storage-equipped renewable plants can help arbitrate prices, provide ancillary services and participate in the capacity market, expanding their economic possibilities and helping stabilize the power grid.

Claudio Seebach, head of generation trade group Generadoras de Chile, told BNamericas last week that storage was the key to alleviating the Chilean power grid's increasingly strained transmission system and avoiding the curtailment of wind and solar in high-congestion areas.

During a different webinar on Wednesday, Chile's grid coordinator CEN said it was charting a path towards openly tendering the grid's voltage regulation services, which will need storage to play a role in the fully decarbonized grid Chile is aiming for.

"We need to prepare the electric power grid for an operation with 100% renewable supply by the year 2030," said Ernesto Huber, CEN's executive director. Tendering out these kinds of services is expected to improve the grid's stability and robustness, he added, and help CEN manage the grid's increasing complexity.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Chile)

Amid energy transition, Chile officials work on draft transmission legislation

Amid energy transition, Chile officials work on draft transmission legislation

One initiative introduces relatively limited changes in areas where there is already general consensus, the other larger in scope and requiring a l...

Spotlight: The big challenges facing Chile’s fast-growing NCRE sector

Spotlight: The big challenges facing Chile’s fast-growing NCRE sector

Non-conventional renewable energy plants accounted for a record 33% of generation in 2022 following years of heavy investment – but action is seen ...

Codelco boosts decarbonization plans with new AES Andes agreement

Codelco boosts decarbonization plans with new AES Andes agreement

Chile energy project permitting wrap

Chile energy project permitting wrap

How to ensure green hydrogen is really green

How to ensure green hydrogen is really green

National Energy Commission presented proposals for the Short-Term Market

National Energy Commission presented proposals for the Short-Term Market

Chile: President of Acera meets with Minister of the Environment to present the 2023 work agenda for the renewable sector

Chile: President of Acera meets with Minister of the Environment to present the 2023 work agenda for the renewable ...

Chile’s energy storage law: What now?

Chile’s energy storage law: What now?

Chile: Mainstream achieves energization of the 160MW Llanos del Viento wind farm

Chile: Mainstream achieves energization of the 160MW Llanos del Viento wind farm

Chile green hydrogen fund mulling first projects

Chile green hydrogen fund mulling first projects

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Bechtel Chile Ltda.  (Bechtel Chile)
  • Bechtel Chile Ltda., the local unit of the US engineering and construction company, offers services to clients for the development, engineering, construction and administration ...
  • Company: Compañía General de Electricidad S.A.  (CGE)
  • Chilean holding Compañía General de Electricidad S.A. (CGE) is engaged in electric power generation, transmission, distribution and trading; and natural gas distribution for the...
  • Company: Imelsa S.A.  (Imelsa)
  • Imelsa S.A. is a Chilean company dedicated to the development, construction, operation and commercialization of electric power projects. The company, founded in 2002, offers eng...
  • Company: Orion Power
  • Orion Power is a Chilean company based in Santiago, aimed at the comprehensive development of solar photovoltaic generation projects from its origin, including licensing, commis...
  • Company: Sustentable S.A.  (Sustentable)
  • Chilean environmental management and consultancy provider Sustentable S.A. aims to achieve higher energy efficiency in investment projects, and public and private initiatives. F...
  • Company: POCH by WSP  (POCH)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...

Latest news

Mexico looking to ramp up rail transport of freight – KCSM

Mexico looking to ramp up rail transport of freight – KCSM

Ande, Neogreen sign contract for green hydrogen

Ande, Neogreen sign contract for green hydrogen

Why Ecuador has failed to attract private investment

Why Ecuador has failed to attract private investment

Mexico power watch: CRE session, Plan Sonora meeting

Mexico power watch: CRE session, Plan Sonora meeting

Brazil auctions could attract over US$790mn for waste-to-energy projects

Brazil auctions could attract over US$790mn for waste-to-energy projects