Spotlight: Latin America's top 7 gas pipeline projects
The seven biggest natural gas pipeline projects in BNamericas' database (by capital expenditure) will require combined estimated investments of more than US$22bn. Here is an update of the developments in Peru, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.
1. Sitgas (Peru)
Owner: Ministerio de Energía y Minas de la República del Perú
Location: Cusco, Arequipa and Moquegua regions
Capex: US$4.5bn
Current stage: Feasibility studies
Due online: December 2026
2. Gasoducto Southeast Gateway (Mexico)
Owner: Transportadora De Gas Natural De La Huasteca, S De R.L. De C.V.
Location: Tabasco and Veracruz states
Capex: US$4.5bn
Capacity: 715km, 1.3Bf3/d
Current stage: Early design and engineering
Due online: June 2025
3. Vaca Muerta-Brazil gas pipeline (Argentina, Brazil)
Owner: Ministério de Minas e Energia da República Federativa do Brasil and Secretaría de Energía de la República Argentina
Location: Argentina's Neuquén province to Rio Grande do Sul state in Brazil.
Capex: US$3.7bn
Capacity: 1,400km, 15Mm3/d
Current stage: Feasibility studies
4. Néstor Kirchner natural gas pipeline, phase I (Argentina)
Owner: Energía Argentina
Location: Vaca Muerta (Neuquén province) to San Nicolás (Buenos Aires)
Capex: US$3.47bn
Capacity: 573km, 115Mm3/d
Current stage: Tendering
Due online: December 2025
5. Bilac-Santa Maria gas pipeline (Chimarrão B) (Brazil)
Owner: Ministério de Minas e Energia da República Federativa do Brasil
Location: Bilac (São Paulo state) to Santa Maria (Rio Grande do Sul).
Capex: US$2.32bn
Capacity: 1,237km, 8Mm3/d
Current stage: Early design and engineering
6. Penápolis-Canoas gas pipeline (Chimarrão A) (Brazil)
Owner: Ministério de Minas e Energia da República Federativa do Brasil
Location: Penápolis (São Paulo state) to Canoas (Rio Grande do Sul state)
Capex: US$2.1bn
Capacity: 1,168km, 8Mm3/d
Current stage: Early design and engineering
7. Cuxtal II gas pipeline (ex Mérida-Cancún) (Mexico)
Owner: CFEnergía
Location: Mérida (Yucatán state) to Cancún (Quintana Roo state).
Capex: US$1.5bn
Capacity: 700km, 6.8Mm3/d
Current stage: Early design and engineering
Due online: December 2024
