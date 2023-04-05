Argentina , Brazil , Mexico and Peru
Spotlight: Latin America's top 7 gas pipeline projects

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Gas pipelines Capex
Spotlight: Latin America's top 7 gas pipeline projects

The seven biggest natural gas pipeline projects in BNamericas' database (by capital expenditure) will require combined estimated investments of more than US$22bn. Here is an update of the developments in Peru, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. 

1. Sitgas (Peru)

Owner: Ministerio de Energía y Minas de la República del Perú

Location: Cusco, Arequipa and Moquegua regions

Capex: US$4.5bn 

Current stage: Feasibility studies

Due online: December 2026

 

2. Gasoducto Southeast Gateway (Mexico)

Owner: Transportadora De Gas Natural De La Huasteca, S De R.L. De C.V.

Location: Tabasco and Veracruz states

Capex: US$4.5bn

Capacity: 715km, 1.3Bf3/d

Current stage: Early design and engineering

Due online: June 2025

 

3. Vaca Muerta-Brazil gas pipeline (Argentina, Brazil)

Owner: Ministério de Minas e Energia da República Federativa do Brasil and Secretaría de Energía de la República Argentina

Location: Argentina's Neuquén province to Rio Grande do Sul state in Brazil.

Capex: US$3.7bn

Capacity: 1,400km, 15Mm3/d

Current stage: Feasibility studies

 

4. Néstor Kirchner natural gas pipeline, phase I (Argentina)

Owner: Energía Argentina

Location: Vaca Muerta (Neuquén province) to San Nicolás (Buenos Aires)

Capex: US$3.47bn

Capacity: 573km, 115Mm3/d

Current stage: Tendering

Due online: December 2025

 

5. Bilac-Santa Maria gas pipeline (Chimarrão B) (Brazil)

Owner: Ministério de Minas e Energia da República Federativa do Brasil

Location: Bilac (São Paulo state) to Santa Maria (Rio Grande do Sul).

Capex: US$2.32bn

Capacity: 1,237km, 8Mm3/d

Current stage: Early design and engineering

 

6. Penápolis-Canoas gas pipeline (Chimarrão A) (Brazil)

Owner: Ministério de Minas e Energia da República Federativa do Brasil

Location: Penápolis (São Paulo state) to Canoas (Rio Grande do Sul state)

Capex: US$2.1bn

Capacity: 1,168km, 8Mm3/d

Current stage: Early design and engineering

 

7. Cuxtal II gas pipeline (ex Mérida-Cancún) (Mexico)

Owner: CFEnergía

Location: Mérida (Yucatán state) to Cancún (Quintana Roo state).

Capex: US$1.5bn

Capacity: 700km, 6.8Mm3/d

Current stage: Early design and engineering

Due online: December 2024

