Spotlight: Mexico’s US$70mn Progreso bypass
Mexico’s Yucatán state is seeking to complete by 2024 a 1.5bn-peso (US$72.8mn) bypass to connect the Mérida-Progreso highway with the viaduct that leads to Progreso port, which is planned to be modernized and expanded for 4.2bn pesos.
The Operaciones Autovía Libramiento Progreso consortium received this year the 30-year concession to build, operate and maintain the 2.2km A2-type bypass, according to a profile recently created on development bank Banobras’ procurement site Mexico Projects Hub.
Funds will come solely from the private consortium, which comprises local firms Controladora de Operaciones de Infraestructura and ICA Infraestructura, Constructora Proser, Grupo Emprendedor Proser and DASA Distribuciones, according to news outlet Diario de Yucatán.
The project was announced in November and is aimed at helping transport companies to benefit from Progreso port.
Expanding and modernizing the port is key to carry out the confirmed construction of a US$550mn shipyard by Italy’s Fincantieri.
Stage 1 involves the construction of a shipyard for cruise and deep draft vessel maintenance and the acquisition of a structure for a floating dock, elevated platforms, machinery and other equipment, according to an agreement signed by the company and the state.
Meanwhile, the Progreso port modernization and expansion entails dredging the access channel and navigating area to 14m, dredging for new terminals, the expansion of two docks, the construction of a 300m and a 600m dock and the filling and leveling of 20ha for terminal construction.
