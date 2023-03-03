Chilean miner SQM will invest US$1.4 billion in the 2023-2025 period to increase annual lithium production capacity to 210,000t after a record year thanks to growing global market demand for electric vehicles.

Revenues from lithium and derivatives increased 771% to US$8.15bn in 2022.

High lithium prices, new investments and operational success were highlighted by CEO Ricardo Ramos as the factors driving the results, according to a company statement.

Lithium sales reached a record 157,000t with an average sales price of US$52,000 per tonne and were driven by purchases from China and growing demand from the US following the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act Inflation Reduction Act that promotes the purchase of EVs.

SQM provided guidance that demand will increase 20% this year due to the growing EV market. "We now estimate that lithium demand will reach 1.5Mt by 2025," Ramos added.

SQM is carrying out a project to increase production at the Carmen chemical plant located in the Antofagasta region, which will add an additional 30,000t to its current 180,000t capacity this year.

The Salar Futuro project is also being prepped, with which SQM intends to incorporate sustainability measures through new extraction technologies to reduce its water footprint and achieve carbon neutrality.

"It involves commitments that go beyond 2030; therefore we need to work in agreement with Corfo to present this project to the Chilean environmental authorities," Ricardo Ramos said during a conference call on Thursday.

The importance of having Cofro's support lies in the fact that SQM has a contract in force with the state development t agency since 2018 to mine lithium in the Salar de Atacama that expires in 2030. Under this contract, SQM has disbursed contributions to the treasury totaling nearly US$3.3 billion through December 2022, the company indicated.

Last year, the company paid nearly US$5bn in total contributions to the State