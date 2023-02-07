By the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT)

The head of the SICT highlighted that they will be completed by the end of this year and will contribute to the generation of more than 10,000 direct jobs and more than 41,000 indirect jobs.

These are the Nichupté Vehicular Bridge, Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard, Chac Mool Avenue and the Airport Distributor, with a total goal of 29km

The Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), Jorge Nuño Lara, reported on the progress of the Comprehensive Program for the Development of Strategic Projects in Cancun, which add up to an investment of approximately 7.2 billion pesos, works that will be completed by the end of this year.

At a press conference at the National Palace, headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the head of the SICT explained that it involves four infrastructure works: Nichupté Vehicular Bridge , Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard, Chac Mool Avenue, and the Distributor Airport, which will benefit one of the most visited sites in the country and the first with beach resorts.

In the Treasury Room, Nuño Lara reported that the set of these works, with a scheduled goal of 29 kilometers, will address the mobility problem in Cancun.

“These works seek to improve connectivity between the airport and the tourist area in Cancun; generate a shorter transfer time; reduce general transportation costs, and a lower incidence of accidents and environmental contamination in the area”.

In summary, it will improve the quality of life, boost the local economy and tourism development in the area, as well as the generation of just over 10,000 direct jobs and more than 41,000 indirect jobs, emphasized Secretary Nuño Lara.

The Nichupte Vehicular Bridge

It consists of the construction of a vehicular bridge with a total length of 8.8 kilometers over the Nichupté lagoon system, as well as 2 connection junctions with Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard and Kukulcán Boulevard.

In the area of the viaduct, 96 foundation piles, 70 columns and 12 capitals have been cast. At the Colosio junction, 95 foundation piles, 16 footings and 13 columns have been cast. There is a global advance of 9.27 percent.

It will be one of the access routes to the hotel zone of Cancun, free of tolls. In addition, it will strengthen the security of residents and tourists in situations of weather contingencies. It will generate 8,150 direct jobs and 32,600 indirect jobs.

Boulevard Luis Donaldo Colosio

The works on this boulevard consist of the rehabilitation of the road surface based on hydraulic concrete of 13.3 kilometers, which include the construction of 2 pedestrian bridges, traffic lights, adaptation of returns and bays.

The rehabilitation of the body in the direction of Cancún was completed, in a length of 10 kilometers to the Colosio junction; the body towards the airport with an advance of 4.6 kilometers.

In addition, demolition, hauling, construction of dirt roads, drainage and induced works and the construction of hydraulic concrete pavement continue. They present an overall advance of 36.15 percent.

They will have a generation of 1,584 direct jobs and 6,337 indirect jobs.

These infrastructure works will increase the operating speeds of the different types of vehicles; It will reduce transportation costs and environmental pollution. In addition, it will improve accessibility between the Cancun International Airport and the tourist area.

Cancun Airport Distributor

It consists of building a new structure and improving the geometry of the loops to increase capacity and improve the level of service. Progress is being made in the laying of asphalt base in gauze and the main axis. 3 footings, 18 columns, 3 heads have been cast; 44 girders have been mounted and the first section of slab has been poured. It has a 29.5 percent advance.

This distributor will improve accessibility to the Cancún International Airport from the tourist zone of Punta Nizuc to the hotel zone. It will have a safer operation for users by having a greater road capacity. These works will generate 356 direct jobs and 1,423 indirect ones.

Chac Mool Avenue

The construction of this work consists of creating a connection road between Huayacán avenue and the Mexico 307 Agrarian Reform-Puerto Juárez federal highway, in a total length of 4.5 kilometers, which will provide an alternate route for traffic coming from Cancun to the Airport. In addition, it will reduce the general travel costs of different types of vehicles.

Topography work began, and clearing and relocation of fauna will continue.

For the works on Chac Mool Avenue , 347 direct jobs and 1,389 indirect jobs will be generated.

