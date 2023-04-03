This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

By Nvidia.

Supergasbras, one of the main distributors of LPG gas in Brazil, which is part of SHV Energy, the world leader in distribution of LPG (cooking gas), has launched the SmartReader Cylinder solution, which allows the automatic interpretation of images of gas cylinders by Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision before entering the company's distribution process. The expectation of this Brazilian innovation is to expand the use of technology in Brazil and in other countries.

“Supergasbras, with the creation of the Digital Transformation Department, has been seeking to revolutionize the LPG market by identifying opportunities and intensifying investment in digital solutions that aim to automate functions that are not very ergonomic or do not have great added value. In this context, AI solutions such as the one developed with Fu2re, have shown great potential for optimizing operational efficiency, in addition to enabling the generation of new business insights,” highlights Marcus Ghedini, Head of Innovation at Supergasbras.

The prototype is in the assisted operation phase at the Supergasbras bottling plant in Duque de Caxias, in Rio de Janeiro. The solution was developed and applied by Brazilians, in addition to relying on NVIDIA technology, a company that redefined modern, high-performance graphics computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI), together with Fu2re, a company whose purpose is to bring the benefits of AI for Everyone, and Advantech, a global leader in the fields of intelligent IoT systems.

“To have solved a global problem in the O&G sector, specifically LPG, with Artificial Intelligence, is a milestone for national technology, as it demonstrates that we have in fact implemented state-of-the-art technology to improve the efficiency of this strategic sector, bringing the benefits of AI to everyone who uses cooking gas in their homes and businesses. Fu2re is also proud to contribute to the improvement of services and results at Supergasbras,” emphasizes Andre Sih, Managing Partner of Fu2re.

The implementation of this technology will also bring benefits to employees, such as gains in ergonomics and well-being at work, from the reduction of repetitive activities; in addition to the career progression of the team of employees, who will be able to focus on more strategic functions in the production process. With the data being read and interpreted automatically by the AI, the expectation is that the productivity and reading of information from the cylinders will also be more accurate, avoiding rework.

“This technology just proves what we always stress about the importance of partnerships to contribute to innovation in the sector. It is a great pride for NVIDIA to be part of the development of modern actions in Brazil together with our network of partners. This encourages us to continue on the journey with local researchers, developers and businesses. These are similar actions that place Brazil on the same level as technology exporting countries,” highlights Marcio Aguiar, Director of NVIDIA's Enterprise division for Latin America.

The innovation

The project consists of an artificial intelligence and computer vision system that automatically interprets the images of the cylinders. For this, the Artificial Intelligence models were trained in the SmartVision AI software, developed by Fu2re.

Through this tool, it is possible to develop own solutions for the automatic interpretation of videos and images in a simple and cost-effective way, without the need for AI specialists or system developers (No-code). Once trained, models run on SmartVision EDGE AI based on the NVIDIA GPU, one of the most powerful AI processors in the world. Currently, two NVIDIA Jetson NX with 8GB are used to help the local processing of all software involved in this technology. At Supergasbras, SmartVision Edge AI approved for Advantech hardware was implemented.

In this way, the LPG cylinders pass through a chamber, which has nine cameras to capture images from different perspectives to evaluate the tare (technical name used to differentiate the weight of the cylinder and the amount of product inside it), in addition to the date of expiration. Previously, this process was done visually and manually by employees.

The interpretation to determine the decisions to be taken before entering the distribution process is done in real time, offline and automatically, reaching 98.4% accuracy of the AI for the correct identification of tare and expiration date. The reading of each cylinder is performed in less than 0.5s directly on the filling line.

The project is already running on a 24/7 scale without any downtime requirements. The next steps involve the execution of advanced long-term functioning tests, with prospects of expanding the technology to other lines.

About Fu2re

Fu2re is a company specialized in developing state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence solutions, developing society with its technologies while creating value for its customers and partners.

With a highly specialized team of Masters and Doctors, Fu2re creates state-of-the-art AI products and solutions that are used by the largest Energy and Oil & Gas companies in Brazil and the world, such as Petrobras, SHV Energy Supergasbras, Enel, Light, Iberdrola Neonergia, among others.

These solutions enable more efficiency, productivity and cost reduction in their operations, enabling them to achieve better results.

About Supergasbras

Supergasbras is a company of the Dutch group SHV Energy, world leader in the distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), with more than 100 years of experience. Our business is to bring clean and efficient energy to millions of Brazilians, whether in their homes, businesses, industries or agribusiness. More than 76 years of experience in Brazil make us one of the main national LPG distributors - we sell around 1.5 million tons of the product per year with approximately 20% market share. The volume serves approximately 10 million families and more than 60,000 B2B customers.

The LPG is bottled and delivered in 13 kg, 20 kg and 45 kg containers or, in larger tanks – starting with the 190 kg tank –, supplied in bulk with individual measurement for condominiums and B2B customers. Excellence in the operation is guaranteed by more than 4 thousand employees, distributed in 20 units (17 bottling plants – one of which is the largest bottling park in the world, in Duque de Caxias) and more than nine thousand sales points.

We develop a series of projects focused on digital transformation, customer experience, innovation and sustainable business development. All of our cylinders undergo periodical requalification at Qualival, our own unit for this purpose – a market exclusivity. We are certified with the ISO 9001:2015 standard, which encourages the quality of an organization's processes, and we are always looking to the future.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company's invention of the GPU in 1999 spurred the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ushered in the era of modern AI, and has helped create the metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data center-scale solutions that are disrupting the industry. More information at: https://blog.nvidia.com.br/.



